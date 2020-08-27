Watch: This Quick Bread Samosa Recipe Is A Monsoon Must-Have!

Craving samosa? Give these samosas a try

Come monsoon and we only want fried foods around. Pakodas, kachori, patties, tikki- you name them and we are craving them all right now. But more often than not, we do not have the right ingredient or time to make all these delicacies at home, because of which we have to resort to eating out. While indulging in these roadside delicacies once in a while is okay, but we are well aware of the toll it can have on us, if we make that a habit. Which is why, it is always a good idea to cook at home. And if you do not have the required ingredients or time, you can always look for easy alternatives.





Take, for instance, this bread samosa recipe by food vlogger Reshu. To make this quick snack, you need to prepare the stuffing of boiled and mashed potatoes, ginger, finely chopped green chillies and spices like red chilli powder, amchur, coriander powder, garam masala. Make sure you keep the flame low-medium, while you cook the stuffing. Next, make a maida slurry with maida, water and ajwain. Take some fresh bread, cut off the corners. Take a rolling pin and flatten the breads. Give these breads a pocket like shape, fill the pockets with aloo stuffing, stick the corners using maida slurry. Now, brush some maida slurry on top of these bread samosas, fry until golden brown. Your bread samosas are ready. Serve them with chutney.





Here's the full recipe on Hindi YouTube Channel 'Cooking With Reshu'

