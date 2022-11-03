The weekend is about to come, and it's the time to let your hair down, relax, and binge on some delicious food. Some people prefer to dine out, while others prefer to create magic in the comfort of their own home. If you are one of them, we have something that may wow you. Move over boring desserts and try out something exclusive. We have shortlisted a few custard apple desserts that are just perfect to make your weekend extra special. Planning a small get-together with family or simply when you want to treat your sweet tooth with something extravagant, these recipes are fit for all. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get started. Take a look below.





Here're 5 Delicious Custard Apple Desserts To Try At Home:

1. Custard Apple Kheer - Our Recommendation

One of the most comforting desserts, this custard apple kheer is delicious, smooth and creamy. To make this, all you need is custard apple, jaggery, coconut milk, cardamom powder and a few dry fruits. That's all! Find the recipe here.

2. Almond & Custard Apple Rabdi

Looking for a quick and delicious dessert to make at home? Here's an interesting one with crunchy almond goodness and luscious custard apple rabdi! Click here for the recipe.

3. Almond, Ginger And Custard Apple Smoothie

This refreshing and healthy almond, ginger, and custard apple smoothie will quench your thirst and satisfy your sweet tooth. It is a quick, fresh, and fruity treat that will leave you wanting for more after every bite. Click here to know the recipe.

4. Custard Apple Ice Cream

Last but not the least, we bring you a delicious, creamy and luscious ice cream recipe made with the flavours of custard apple. If you like, you can top it with seeds, pistachios, or fruits like blueberries. Find the recipe here.

5. Custard Apple Kalakand

This soft and crunchy Indian dessert is very popular in North India. To make this, all you need is custard apple (of course), milk, lemon juice and a few more easily available ingredients from your pantry. Click here to know.





Try these recipes at home this weekend and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.










