





For foodies, the weekend is about binging on all the 'sinful' dishes we crave throughout the week. We stick to a healthy eating pattern during the weekdays, so that we can let go of ourselves during the weekend! Non-vegetarians take this as an opportunity to indulge in all meaty delicacies they can get their hands on, whether it is chicken, mutton or fish. If you are planning to indulge in mutton this weekend, then we suggest you try making keema at home! With these five delicious recipes, you can get lip-smacking, restaurant-style keema within the comfort of your home.





5 Keema Recipes That Spell Weekend Indulgence

1.Mutton Ka Hara Keema







Mutton ka hara keema, when served in the streets of Mumbai, is paired with soft ladi buns and savoured as a perfect lunch or late evening snack. Unlike the usual mutton ka keema, the hara keema is made with a refreshing and herby paste of coriander and chilli.











Click here for the full recipe of Mutton Ka Hara Keema.





2.Keema Pizza







Keema pizza is perfect for meat lovers; pizza slathered with juicy and spicy minced meat, is surely going to win you over. All you have to do is replace the classic pizza topping with some masaledaar keema and garnish it with cheese!







Click here for the full recipe for Keema Pizza.

3. Keema Roll







If you love to eat the kathi rolls that are served on the streets, then this roll might be perfect for you. Rather than having the generic chicken stuffing, this roll has a masaledaar keema stuffing, adding a delicious twist to the street food roll.











Click here for the full recipe for Keema Roll.





4. Tandoori Aloo Keema







As the name suggests, this dish is a fantastic mix of chopped potatoes and keema. It is made in a rich blend of spices, making it even more indulgent. Plus, the tandoori flavour in this dish will make you ask for more and more!











Click here for the full recipe of Tandoori Aloo Keema.





5. Keema Pav







Keema and Pav is one exotic non-vegetarian combination that will treat your buds with nothing but delicious taste and fiery ingredients. Juicy minced keema made with a pool of fiery spices and stuffed in the mushy and soft pav, this street food is one-of-a-kind.











Click here for the full recipe of Keema Pav.







Try out these keema recipes and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.