Weight Loss: 5 Vegetarian Weight-Loss Friendly Snacks For Office

Picture this. You have had an exceptionally healthy breakfast. You also downed a tumbler of detox water before stepping out of home. Now that you have started a day on a healthy note and you are hoping to keep the momentum strong until you reach office and suddenly you see your colleague ordering some samosas. You try your best to not cave, but ultimately you see yourself bingeing chomping some samosas exactly half an hour later. Sounds familiar? We agree it is difficult to eat clean and healthy at office, especially when there are so many options around to lure. But if you are willing to try, there are plenty of ways in which you can make 'snacking' a healthy affair.





Here Are 5 Vegetarian Weight-Loss Friendly Snacks You Can Pack For Office:

1. Mixed Corn Sprouts Chaat





Sprouts are an incredible source of plant-based protein. Protein helps induce satiety, which further prevents you from bingeing into anything heavy, thereby aiding weight loss. You can make sprouts more fun by adding fresh veggies and herbs of your choice. In this mixed sprouts chaat, you will find the goodness of corns, mixed sprouts, onion, tomato, coriander chutney, cumin powder, red chilli powder and pomegranate seeds. Fresh and flavourful, this weight-loss-friendly snack is sure to brighten up your day.





2. Sweet Chilli Almonds





A handful of almonds could be a game-changer for you at work. Not only they make your brain razor-sharp but they could also help facilitate your diet. Almonds are a rich source of protein. If the plain taste of almonds bore you, you can try these chilli almonds tossed in egg whites, curry leaves, salt and red chilli powder. You can cut back on sugar in this recipe or include it in in very low quantities.





3. Baked Ragi Chakli





Baked snacks are a much healthier alternative to fried snacks when it comes to weight loss. They are usually low in calories. Chakli is a popular Maharashtrian snack that is enjoyed during tea-time. This version is made with protein-rich Ragi. So munch away guiltlessly!





4. Crispy Spinach





Ditch your fatty potato chips and opt for these delish leafy crisps instead. Trust us you won't stop munching. Made with the goodness of shredded spinach, onion, garlic, fresh chillies and olive oil. Do not leave them in your dabba for too long though, these crisps taste best when they are fresh.





5. Mixed Beans Salad





Wholesome and packed with protein, this salad is the easiest thing you can whip up in your busy mornings and tuck into it whenever cravings hit during the day. The best bit about this salad is that you can choose the beans of your choice!





Try these recipes and let us know how you liked it. Happy dieting! Happy snacking!









