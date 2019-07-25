Weight Loss: 6 Apple-Based Recipes That You Can Add To Your Weight Loss Diet

Apples are so incredibly versatile, you can make just anything out of them

An apple a day may or may not keep a doctor away, but it can sure bring a whole lot of fussy-eaters together! Apple is loved by scores of people across the world. Crunchy and delectable, apples can be enjoyed raw. Both green apples and red apples are used extensively in baking too. Apples are a treasure trove of health benefits. They have a low glycaemic index, which makes it ideal for diabetics too. They are also teeming with vitamin and minerals that promote healthy bones, teeth and skin. Apples are a good source of fibre pectin, which helps boost digestion and ease constipation. Fibre adds bulk to stool that helps facilitate bowel regularity. Apples could also play an instrumental role in managing weight loss. Fibre helps you keep full for a longer time; if you feel satiated, you would neither overeat nor would you put on extra kilos. Apples are so incredibly versatile, you can make just anything out of them; so how about trying something healthy this time around?





Here Are Some Apple-Based Recipes That You May Add To Your Weight Loss Diet:





Thick and slushy, this shake is an ultimate protein boost you need after a strenuous workout routine. Chia is known to be one of the best sources of plant-based protein; pairing it with the fibre-rich goodness of apple may do wonders for your waistline.

Weight loss: Thick and slushy, this shake is an ultimate protein boost

Apple is one of the most favoured salad ingredients across the world. The crunch and sweetness of the fruit could help spruce up the taste of any salad. In this protein-packed salad, you would also find the goodness of spiced chana and paneer. With so many textures and flavour in one bowl, we bet you are going to love this.





Looking for something fresh and crunchy, go for this apple and celery salad. Both apple and celery are known as 'negative calorie' foods. their calorie count is so low that digesting and metabolising these foods take more calories/energy than they inherently contain.





A rejuvenating apple salad with a dash of balsamic vinegar, pine nuts and saunf. There, we saw you slurping!





If you are craving something sweet and do not really want your dieting efforts to go for a toss, try this classic apple crumble recipe with the nutritious goodness of oats. The recipe does not use refined sugar, and is also packed with protein-rich oats.





With healthy ingredients like green apples, olives, spring onions and coriander leaves, this Thao-inspired salad is a blast of flavour and health.





Try these recipes and let us know which one you liked the most in the comments below!









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



