Weight Loss-Friendly Avocado Coconut Curry For Your Keto Diet

Keto diet: Avocado coconut curry

Highlights Keto diet is based on the concept of eating 'low-carb, high-fat' foods

Avocado and coconut milk contain good fats and are low in carbs

Here's a recipe of avocado coconut curry for your weight loss diet

There are various diets doing the rounds in the fitness circuit these days but not all of them have seen success. Keto diet, on the other hand, has gained immense popularity because of its alleged quick, veritable results. It harps on the concept of 'low-carb, high-fat' diet that works in a great way to make one lose pounds and inches faster. If you plan to follow this diet but don't know what to eat, we're here to help. We provide you with a great idea of a delicious meal that will meet all the parameters of your keto diet. Even if you are not on any particular diet and believe in working out to stay fit, this is an ideal dish to be a part of your regular diet. Avocado coconut curry is a lush, creamy dish that tastes incredibly yummy.







Avocado Benefits

Despite being a high-fat fruit, avocado has fast climbed up the popularity charts for being a superfood with profound nutritive qualities. According to the book, Healing Foods, by DK Publishing House, "Avocados contain (PFAs), which are anti-inflammatory. The fats found in avocados are unique that keep a check on inflammation. Avocados are also rich in dietary fibre that keeps the stomach full for a longer time and improve the digestion process."





Not just weight loss, avocados provide many other health benefits. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are excellent for bones and joints. Their high vitamin C and E content helps in maintaining clear and glowing skin. As avocado is low in carbohydrate and high on fibre, it helps in regulating the blood sugar levels too.

Above all, avocado has a soft, paste-like texture that enhances the flavour of any dish it is added to.





(Also Read: 5 Best Keto Recipes)





Avocados are rich in dietary fibre that keeps the stomach full for a longer time







Coconut Milk Benefits

Coconut milk is made from coconut flesh, which is mixed with water that constitutes 50 per cent part of coconut milk. Coconut milk also contains a high amount of good fats - medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) - which are digested easily and in turn reduce appetite and untimely cravings.





Since, both avocado and coconut are high in fats; it is always advisable to consume them in moderation. A measured amount of these foods will fill in the required amount of calories and energy needed for effective weight loss.





(Also Read: Best Healthy Detox Recipes For Weight Loss)





Coconut milk contains a high amount of good fats











Here's the recipe of - Avocado Coconut Curry

This dynamic pairing of avocado and coconut milk renders this dish an exceptional, melt-in-your-mouth feel, which will go down well with your taste buds as well as your weight loss goals.









