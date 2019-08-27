Weight Loss: Going On Low-Carb Diet? Know The Dos & Don'ts Of Following The Diet

Low-carb diet for weight loss

If you've been trying to lose weight, you must have come across multiple diets already that claim to be the best. While it is in the best interest of your well-being in the long run to maintain a healthy lifestyle, the fuss around the best way to do so along with an overwhelming amount of information makes it difficult to decide the correct way to do it. With plethora of weight loss diets all around us, people have come to think of weight loss as the defining point of being healthy. What they fail to understand is that a healthy body isn't just the physical look of the body but also an optimal balance of all the nutrients including the good fats and necessary carbs that help the body function effectively.





A typical Indian meal is packed with carbohydrates. While carbs are quite essential macronutrients required by the body, it is essential to know the quality and quantity that we consume of it on a daily basis. Excess of carbs in the form of simple carbs such as refined flour and sugar could lead to spikes in sugar levels and other severe illnesses. A diet that aims for weight loss often minimises the carb intake but as per various experts, it is the combination of less carbs and more protein that may work wonders. As per Dr. Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based Nutritionist, "A perfect balance of two major components in the meal - complex carbs and proteins can ensure a wholesome and nutritious diet. Complex carbs, besides being rich in fibre, are known to release low quantum of sugar. Increasing the intake of these types of carbohydrates is advised for weight loss."

Each diet works differently for different body types and same is the case with low-carb diet. From cottage cheese to vegetables such as broccoli, bottle gourd, beans and green leafy veggies like spinach, all these are some of the best options for a low-carb diet. While you can always experiment with the food options according to your body requirements, do so only after consulting an expert. However, here are certain points to keep in mind while following a low-carb diet to make the most of it:





1. Combine with Protein





As mentioned above, protein and carbs make for the perfect balance. This combination ensures a good amount of nutrition supply to the body. As per Dr. Anju Sood, "Plant-based proteins like beans and pulses and animal-based proteins such as chicken and fish when clubbed with low-carb vegetables, makes for an ideal low-carb meal option."





2. Choose Wisely





It is all about choosing good carbs over the bad ones. The type, quality and quantity of carbs in our diet is what plays an important role when looking to shed some kilos. Avoid the carbs in refined grains, sugar or sugary products and choose healthier sources of carbs found in whole grains, low- or no-fat dairy foods, fruits, vegetables and legumes.





3. Include Fats





No, weight loss doesn't always demand compete elimination of fats. Since a low-carb diet is already chalking out a huge chunk of carbs from your diet, ensure adding enough of healthy fats to your diet. And that doesn't mean all the junk fats in fries and burgers but the good fats in avocado, olive oil and nuts. Not only would they keep you satiated for long but also make up for the carbs our body is used to.





Now that you are set to embrace a low-carb diet, start with a delicious low-carb recipe that is not just easy and quick but also packed with proteins.





Chicken ball and spinach soup is a wonderful recipe packed with protein from the chicken yet extremely low in carbs due to the green leafy spinach. Not just that, this soup recipe is packed with the goodness of carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts along with a tang of lime. Find the recipe here. Prepare this at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.





Before following any diet plan, it is imperative to understand your body type and its requirements. Hence, it is always best to consult a dietician for best results.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



