Weight Loss: These Low-Cal, High-Protein Indian Vegetables Must Be Included In Your Diet Chart

Low-cal, high-protein vegetables

Highlights Follow a low-cal diet is important to lose weight

Protein-rich foods are needed to replenish the energy lost

Here is a list of some low-cal, high-protein Indian veggies

Anybody trying to lose weight is advised to switch to a low calorie diet by health experts. What you eat produces energy, which is measured as calories. Excessive calories, especially empty calories, increase the weight of the body. If we eliminate calories from our diet, it may also lead to scarcity of energy in the body. That's why, it is imperative to replace high-calorie foods with those foods that are not just low in calories but also contain a good amount of proteins. Proteins are large and complex macronutrients made up of amino acids. Proteins add to the muscle mass and accelerate metabolism, hence, are a must-have nutrient for those wanting to slim down and build lean mass. Thankfully, there are many foods available in India that meet this requirement.



But, non-vegetarians may come across a bump in the road. It is well known that meat and dairy products like eggs contain the highest amount of proteins. It doesn't mean that vegetarians who are counting their calories have to do without their fill of proteins. There are plenty of Indian vegetables, which are low in calories and have a considerable level of proteins as well.







Here's A List Of Low-Calorie, High-Protein Indian Vegetables For Weight Loss:



This popular green vegetable is loaded up on nutrients and proteins. According to the United States Department Of Agriculture (USDA), 100 gms serving of proteins contain 23 calories and around 3 gms of proteins. This is an ideal source of all vital nutrients and should be consumed regularly, especially if you are watching your waistline.

(Also Read: 10 Low-Cal Dinner Recipes)





Low-cal, high-protein vegetable for weight loss - spinach





Mushrooms share their nutritional profile with spinach when it comes to calories and proteins. With 3.1 gm of protein and just 22 calories per 100 gm, this is another must-have vegetable in your weight loss diet.





Low-cal, high-protein vegetable for weight loss: mushrooms





Although, peas are a winter staple, they can be frozen and stored throughout the year. According to the USDA data, peas are protein-rich, containing a low amount of calories. Hundred gm of raw green peas contain close to 5 gm of protein and 81 calories.





Low-cal, high-protein vegetable for weight loss: green peas





There's a reason why broccoli is propagated by all the nutritionists as a super food. The nutritional chart prepared by the USDA says, broccoli contains 3 gms of proteins and only 34 calories, and that's why it is a perfect vegetable to eat while you are on a diet. Broccoli also fulfils other nutritional requirements as it contains so many important minerals and vitamins.





(Also Read: 5 Protein-Rich Snacks For Weight Loss)





Low-fat, high-protein vegetable for weight loss: broccoli







As per health experts, proteins carry oxygen-containing haemoglobin and other nutrients to all the cells of the body. It is an indispensable part of a healthy diet. A low calorie diet must be backed by an adequate supply of proteins. The above-listed low-cal, high-protein Indian vegetables do both the jobs for you and help you reach your weight loss goal.







Protein is used to transport haemoglobin that carries oxygen to all the cells of our body, or specialised proteins that carry vitamins and minerals to the cells that need them











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







