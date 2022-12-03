Whether you want to ward off the winter chills or are just looking for healthy comfort food, a piping hot bowl of soup is always the remedy. Soups are versatile and a healthy indulgence. From vegetable mix and baby corn soup to broccoli mushroom, there are various ways you can combine nutritious ingredients in a pot and create wholesome recipes. Today, we are focussing on the humble tomato soup. All thanks to chef Saransh Goila, who shared a lip smacking tomato basil soup recipe. Bonus? Some grilled cheese.

First, heat some oil in a heavy bottom pan. Add 1/4 cup chopped leeks, 1/4 cup chopped celery stalks, 10 smashed garlic cloves, 2 bay leafs, 1/2 inch cinnamon stick, and 4 black peppercorns. Saute the ingredients on medium high flame. Next, throw in 16 tomatoes (halved) and some salt to taste. Mix it well and pop in some basil leaves. Now, pour in 500ml water and let this simmer for about 20 minutes. Blend the tomato soup, adjust the seasoning with salt, pepper and sugar (2tsp) or as per your taste. Make sure you remove the bay leaf and cinnamon stick before blending. Add dollops of butter and finish it off with a few more torn basil leaves.

Sharing the recipe, chef Saransh Goila said, “Any tomato soup fans in the house??? Just too sexy this soup is with loads of garlic and basil and of course some grilled cheese. Making your winter delishaas this year.”

Take a look at the full recipe here:

Apart from this “delishaas” tomato basil soup, we have handpicked a bunch of yummy soup recipes to relish this winter. Dig in.

1. Baby Corn Soup

Baby corn soup with cabbage, capsicum and mushrooms sounds just right. A healthy delight on a winter night, count us in. Click here for the recipe.

2. Mexican Soup

Chickpeas, kidney beans, and loads of vegetables in a comforting bowl will keep you warm during the winters. Here's the recipe.

3. Cream Of Broccoli Mushroom Soup

Broccoli and mushroom made with a hint of pepper and a dash of cream. Comforting? Tick. Nutritious? Tick. This delectable recipe is a winner. Save the recipe now.

4. Turnip and Zucchini Soup

Looking for a de-toxifying meal? Your search ends here. A bowl of soup with turnips, zucchini and spinach, what else could you ask for. Check out the recipe.

5. Vegetable Manchow Soup

This winter, don't skip to savour the hot and spicy flavours of Chinese vegetable manchow soup. If you like your food spicy, this is one of the best soup variety to go for. Here is the recipe.

Tuck yourself in warm blankets and sip on these comforting and delicious bowls.