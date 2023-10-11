If there's one dish that countless Indians swear by, it has to be Biryani. The one-pot delight is layered with myriad flavours, a range of textures and earthy aromas to create an irresistible meal. Biryani fuels up countless debates and discussions among ardent foodies online. We don't really need a reason to savour this scrumptious dish! This year, World Biryani Day is being celebrated on October 11 - a day to officially go ahead and feast your senses on the deliciousness that is Biryani. We have collated a list of 7 classic Biryani recipes that every food-lover simply has to try, especially on the occasion of World Biryani Day.

Here Are 7 Classic Biryani Recipes To Celebrate World Biryani Day 2023:

Tender mutton pieces and rice infused with the essence of saffron and kewra water, this Kashmir-style Biryani is something you'll truly relish.

Popular during Indian festivities, this Mutton Mandi biryani is cooked in mutton stock for that additional deliciousness oozing from within.

(Also Read: Readers' Choice: 16 Of The Best Biryani Places In India)

World Biryani Day: Mutton Biryani is one of the must-have Biryani recipes.

An authentic Kolkata-style Biryani is incomplete without the use of potatoes and a unique Bengali Biryani masala that is simply out of this world.

Could we ever think of Biryanis without a Hyderabadi Dum Biryani featuring in the list? This wonderful recipe uses uncooked chicken that is layered at the bottom of the pan.





(Also Read: 5 Best Mutton Biryani Recipes To Woo Your Guests At A Dinner Party)

World Biryani Day: No mention of Biryani is complete without Hyderabadi biryani.

If you enjoy the flavours of the South, this Malabar Fish Biryani is a must-try. Pair it with Raita and make a wholesome meal in itself!

This Kathal Biryani recipe is a hit with both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The fleshy texture of Kathal perfectly balances the aromatic rice preparation.





(Also Read: 6 Scrumptious Vegetarian Biryani Recipes)

World Biryani Day: Kathal pieces are cooked with aromatic rice in this recipe.

A wonderful Biryani recipe with an assortment of vegetables, this Veg Dum Biryani is a must-try for all the vegetarians out there.

So, celebrate World Biryani Day with your favourite Biryani preparation made at home! Did we miss out on your favourite Biryani recipe? Tell us in the comments section.