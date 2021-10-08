World Egg Day 2021: We've got to admit, eggs are a hit in almost all forms that they come - from fried and baked to boiled, we gobble up egg dishes in a matter of minutes. That's how much we love eggs! Surely chicken and paneer may rank high up on your list but when looking for quick and delicious comfort food - eggs are the first thing that comes to your mind. And if you are an egg lover, today might just be one of the best days to try out these delectable and no fuss egg meals that you can make in less than 30 minutes. Why did you ask? Because today is world egg day! So, without further ado, let's get cooking shall we?





(Also read: Tandoori Egg - This Egg Starter Is A Real Game Changer! (Easy Recipe Inside))

World Egg Day 2021: 7 Quick And Easy Egg Recipes Under 30 Minutes

1. Desi Masala poached Eggs:

Starting off the list with a signature desi breakfast recipe - the desi masala poached eggs are the best way to start your day. The runny golden yolk in the middle and the crisp egg whites make it the most sought after dish on our breakfast platter. Learn how to make tantalising street style masala poached eggs, with this recipe here.

Desi poached eggs are a delicious breakfast

2. Omellete in a mug:

Everyone knows eggs are delicious, but they are also one of the quickest ingredients to cook when pressed on time. Bringing justice to the 'quickest comfort food' title that the eggs have won over time, here is an omelette in a mug recipe that might be your next favourite go-to breakfast. It is filling, scrumptious, and is ready in less than 10 minutes, click here for the recipe.

3. Omelette curry:

Did you know that omelettes are not just the perfect fit for breakfast but can move on to your lunch preparations too? This omelette curry is made by preparing a thick luscious gravy of onion, tomato, ginger garlic and adding spicy omelette chunks to it. Pair it with fluffy white rice or dunk in some parathas, the choice is yours. Click here for the recipe.

Omelette curry is delicious

4. Kesari Nargis Kofta:

Planning for a lavish feast? Ditch the meats and try some eggs instead! This Kesari Nargis kofta curry is as rich as any of your chicken or mutton dishes. The kofta is made with hard-boiled eggs covered in minced meat and cooked in a rich and aromatic gravy of tomatoes, onion, milk, saffron, whole spices and other ingredients. Click here for the recipe.





5. Devilled eggs:

The party favourite deviled eggs are the must-have snacks on today list. It is spicy, flavourful and comes in different varieties. But the classic deviled eggs still remain our go-to recipe to follow. Made by preparing a savoury filling with egg yolks, mayonnaise and mustard sauce, slightly fry the egg whites and enjoy them with the evening tea. Click here for the recipe.

Deviled eggs are the perfect party snack

6. Mughlai paneer egg rolls:

The delicious eggs are also a high source of protein, meaning that they help you fill up much faster than other options and hence eggs make the perfect addition to your light dinner. For instance, these Mughlai paneer egg rolls are one of the best dinner recipes you could make today. It requires minimum ingredients and can also be made with leftover Rotis. The paneer and egg combo is delicious and nutritious. Click here for the recipe.





7. Pasta Carbonara:

A cheesy and creamy pasta fit for a quick dinner fix, this recipe for pasta carbonara is a must-try dish for all you egg lovers out there. Made with loads of egg yolks, cheese and pasta, the dish is oh so yummy and gets ready in a jiffy. All you need to do is boil the pasta mix in the egg yolks and you are done. Garnish with as much cheese as you like and enjoy it for a delicious dinner tonight, click here for the recipe.

Carbonara sauce is made with eggs

(Also read: 9 Indian Egg Recipes You Can Try At Home)





There you have it, quick and easy egg recipes that will last you from breakfast to dinner. Which one are you trying first? Let us know in the comments below