





When it comes to party snacks, there is nothing we foodies enjoy more than a juicy plate of kebabs! The Mughals have brought us many exciting flavours and dishes that have now become an important part of Indian cuisine, one of them being the kebab. Nowadays, kebabs can prepare using all kinds of ingredients - pulses, vegetables and chicken - making it a snack for all! However, kebabs started as a non-vegetarian delicacy and were prepared using mutton. On World Kebab Day 2022, why not celebrate this special day by enjoying kebabs in the traditional way? Spend your weekend indulging in classic non-veg kebabs, thanks to these easy recipes!











Here're 5 Classic Non-Veg Kebabs You Must Try

1.Galouti Kebab - Our Recommendation

Galouti kebabs are soft, mouth-melting kebabs that come from the Nawabs of Lucknow. The reason behind the popularity of this kebab is that it has a uniquely soft texture. These delicious kebabs are often paired with "ulte tawa ka parantha".





Click here for the full recipe of Galouti Kebab.

2.Haleem Kebab

Haleem kebab is a delicious kebab dish that is popularly enjoyed during Ramadan. This kebab is made from a blended masala of boiled mutton, pulses and spices, giving a mouth-watering flavour to the kebab.

Click here for the full recipe of Haleem Kebab.

3.Shami Kebab

Soft and succulent kebab, mutton shami kebab is one of the most popular non-vegetarian snacks that you can prepare at home. Packed with mutton keema and chana dal along with a myriad of spices and herbs, this is a drool-worthy kebab to be relished in the festive season.





Click here for the full recipe of Shami Kebab.

4.Boti Kebab

Unlike most popular kebabs that are prepared using minced meat, the boti kebab is prepared using boneless mutton pieces. The mutton is marinated in aromatic spices and grilled over a coal-based fire to get smoky and juicy kebabs.





Click here for the full recipe of Boti Kebab.

5.Seekh Kebab

A snack that is always seen on every special occasion, seekh kebabs are one of the most loved kebabs to indulge in. With its two popular versions, chicken and mutton, one gets a tender and juicy snack made from spices and minced meat.





Click here for full the recipe of Seekh Kebab.

Try out these classic kebabs and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!