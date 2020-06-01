World Milk Day 2020: Drinking A Glass Of Milk Everyday May Promote Glowing Skin

World Milk Day 2020 Image: Drinking milk daily has several health benefits

Milk is considered to be a complete food since time immemorial. Hence, to recognise the importance of milk, June 1 (today) is observed as World Milk Day every year. The campaign was initiated by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in 2001, marking 2020 as the 20th anniversary of World Milk Day. As per the official website (worldmilkday.org), "Twenty years ago, World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations to recognise the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector. Each year since, the benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted around the world, including how dairy supports the livelihoods of one billion people."





Another major reason for celebrating this day worldwide is to highlight the importance of milk consumption in our daily life and the associated health benefits. This global food, as per the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, is rich in calcium-content that helps our body to burn calories and strengthen the bones. The book further states that healthy fats of the milk help maintain the blood pressure level too. The protein-content of milk serves as a good source of energy to the body and help to repair the muscle tissues. Other than these, consumption of milk (both hot and cold) and milk products also help to promote skin-health.

Milk is considered as complete food due to its rich nutrient-content Here's Why Drinking Milk May Give You Healthy, Glowing Skin:

Milk contains retinol:Retinol is stated to be the most usable form of vitamin A that helps to promote skin health. Retinol is also known for its anti-aging properties.





Milk contains antioxidants: The antioxidant-content of milk and milk products are known to fight against oxidation damage in your body and help in skin health restoration process, making our skin look healthier and glowing.





Milk is packed with vitamin D: Other than promoting bone growth (by absorbing calcium to the body), vitamin D in milk is dubbed to be a good source of anti-aging properties.





Milk helps to protect from UV rays: The anti-inflammatory properties in milk is touted to help our skin to fight the damages caused by UV rays, especially during the summers. Milk may also help the skin to restore from sun burn damages.





Cold milk acts as a moisturiser: Cold milk is stated to contribute in the pH-level balance of skin (especially dry skin), making it healthy and glowing from within.





Here's How You Can Include Milk And Milk Products In Daily Diet:

Not just a complete food, milk is a versatile ingredient in the world of gastronomy. From dahi to paneer to sweets (desserts) to milkshakes, the list goes really long!





