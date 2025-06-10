One of the most flavourful and undoubtedly the most affordable cuisines is street food. Every country has its own style and dishes made with local ingredients and unique flavours. Indian cuisine is incomplete without its street food - tied closely to nostalgia and loved by all, regardless of age or status. With the summer heat upon us, it's the best time to take a break from piping hot foods and enjoy refreshing snacks and drinks. Indian street food has countless options to explore, but if you're worried about hygiene and food safety, you need not compromise on taste. Simply make these refreshing snacks at home and share them with your family for a delightful evening.

Here Are 5 Refreshing Indian Street Food Dishes You Can Make At Home:

1. Crunchy Sev Puri

Sev puri is undoubtedly one of the most refreshing yet underrated street foods. It's a perfect medley of tangy, sweet, and spicy flavours with the delicious crunch of papdi, peanuts, finely chopped tomatoes and onions, and the highlight-a generous sprinkle of fine sev on top. Click here for the detailed recipe.





2. Beloved Gol Gappe

Another incredible and refreshing summer street food for desis is gol gappe, puchka, or pani puri - no matter what you call it - this tangy and sweet snack is a crowd favourite. While the joy of eating gol gappas with chilled flavoured water from a streetside shop is unmatched, you can still make delicious and hygienic gol gappas at home using our recipe. Pretend to be a gol gappa seller and turn the eating sesh into a fun game.

3. Refreshing Dahi Bhalla

Chilled and refreshing yoghurt with chaat masala and pomegranate seeds is a staple topping in many chaat recipes. One of the most loved dahi-based street snacks is dahi bhalla, featuring soft and tasty bhallas made from moong dal. Check out the full recipe here and enjoy fresh and delicious dahi bhallas at home.

4. Fizzy Banta

Cold and fizzy beverages are perfect to beat the heat. Instead of a soft drink can, bring home the magic of streetside banta or shikanji with the goodness of fresh lemon juice. The secret lies in making that special shikanji masala. Click here to find out the masala recipe.





5. Creamy Kulfi

Indian street food is incomplete without something sweet. Since it's the summer menu, we're all hearts for some creamy and chilled kulfi. You can make irresistible kulfi at home with our easy recipe, and even experiment with different flavours like mango or rose kulfi. Freeze these overnight and enjoy them the next day.





Which of these street food dishes are you planning to make first? You can also host a street food-themed party, invite your friends over, and enjoy these flavourful snacks together.