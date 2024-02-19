If you suffer from PCOS, then navigating through dietary and lifestyle changes can be tricky. This condition affects several people who menstruate through their reproductive years and is not uncommon. In fact, as per the Indian Ministry of Science and Technology, the PCOS rate in the country ranges between 3.7 and 22.5 per cent. Some of the common symptoms of PCOS are irregular periods, hirsutism and weight gain. If you are someone who is looking for foods to avoid in this condition, then fret not. Below mentioned are 4 foods that you should avoid consuming if you have PCOS.





What Is PCOS?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (or PCOS) is a condition where menstruation can be irregular or sometimes not happen at all. People with PCOS usually have several small cysts in their ovaries because of the abnormal number of androgens (male sex hormones), which are usually present in small amounts in people who menstruate. While there is no permanent treatment for PCOS, lifestyle and dietary changes can reduce the risk of other health concerns that follow with this condition.

Fried foods can trigger your hormones, worsening your PCOS.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 4 Foods To Avoid If You Have PCOS:

1. High Processed Foods

Processed foods, especially those high in trans fats, may result in inflammation and insulin resistance, which are associated with PCOS. Trans fats are commonly found in packaged snacks, fried foods, and market-made foods. As per John Hopkins Medicine's official website, instead of highly processed foods, opt for whole foods packed with healthy fats like nuts, dark chocolate, egg yolk, fatty fish, etc.

2. Sugary Foods

If you have PCOS, it is important to avoid sugary foods in your diet. Sugar makes it harder for your body to control insulin, which ultimately causes inflammation. As per the official website of Medanta Hospitals, sugar is made of half glucose and half fructose. Too much consumption of fructose can weaken your gut. Instead, cut back on sugary foods and drinks to have a healthier lifestyle.

3. Red Meat

While it is packed with proteins and nutrients, red meat contains saturated fats that may spike inflammation and insulin resistance. As per John Hopkins Medicine's official website, consumption of red meat - including hamburgers, processed luncheon meats, and hot dogs – can aggravate PCOS symptoms and inflammation. You can instead opt for lean meat options, but still consult your doctor for advice.

Red meat can aggravate PCOS symptoms and inflammation.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Alcohol

Regular consumption of alcohol may disrupt your hormone balance and worsen your PCOS symptoms. Not only does alcohol impact your liver but also makes you gain weight. As per the official website of Medanta Hospitals, even occasional intake of alcohol can disrupt estrogen-progesterone ratios and reduce the chances of fertility.





