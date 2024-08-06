Insulin resistance occurs in your body when the cells present inside become unresponsive to insulin – a hormone important for regulating sugar levels in your blood. This situation prevents glucose from being effectively transported into the cells, which leads to increased blood sugar levels. Research suggests that insulin resistance is a significant risk factor for developing Type 2 diabetes. Plus, the long-term consequences of insulin are not just limited to diabetes but also include heart diseases, PCOS and obesity. To prevent these risks, it is important to enhance the insulin sensitivity in our bodies. But how do you do that? If you have this question in your mind, then you have landed on the right page. We have made a list of 5, expert-approved superfoods to help you tackle insulin resistance in your body. Read on to know more.

Here Are 5 Superfoods For Insulin Resistance

According to Nutritionist Anusha Rodrigues, you can tackle insulin resistance in your body with these five superfoods.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is often recommended for people with high blood sugar, and especially for people with insulin resistance. This tangy elixir is packed with acetic acid that can help reduce spiked blood sugar levels. Plus, it is rich in antioxidants that can help protect cell damage from oxidative stress. As per the expert, just taking 15 ml before a big meal can help reduce your post-meal glucose spike. Having apple cider vinegar can be a great way to manage blood sugar levels and insulin resistance naturally.

2. Ginger

Ginger is a staple in Indian kitchens. However, its best part is that you can consume it to control your blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. As per the expert, ginger has an active compound called gingerol increases the glucose update and reduces circulating glucose. You can easily incorporate ginger into your daily diet via tea, soups, stir-fries or even ginger shots. It is a flavourful and healthy way to tackle insulin resistance in your body.

3. Methi Seeds

Also known as fenugreek seeds, methi seeds are helpful for people with diabetes as they contain fibre and other chemicals that can help reduce the digestion of sugar and carbohydrates in the body. The expert states that methi seeds may help work on the cellular levels. Moreover, these seeds may also improve how the body uses sugar and amp up the amount of insulin released.

4. Oats

A hearty breakfast option that can do wonders for your body, nutritionist Anusha states that the beta-glucan present in oats helps in increasing the receptiveness of the cells to insulin which in turn reduces insulin resistance. Plus, having oats promotes satiety and prevents overeating. Oats are packed with essential nutrients like zinc and magnesium that can support overall well-being.

5. Green Tea

Packed with antioxidants that can help manage your weight, green tea can be extremely beneficial for your health. Green tea, according to the expert, has been known to reduce fasting insulin levels help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent spikes. Plus, green tea can help boost metabolism and promote fat burning. You can easily enjoy green tea, hot or cold, with a squeeze of lemon.

