If you've ever seen a weight-loss advertisement, you've probably heard it repeated hundreds of times: just take this pill, or purchase this equipment, and the pounds will magically disappear. If you share this belief, let's dispel it together. A desirable body is the result of many factors. For instance, consistency, hard work, patience and more. However, shedding extra kilos can be made a bit easier if you know what diet to follow and how to do it. We understand that choosing the right kind of diet can be difficult because so many of them promise rapid and dramatic weight loss. We must understand that each type of diet is distinct and will function best on particular body types. A weight loss diet that was successful for your friend might not be the best choice for you.





Also Read: 11 Desi Recipes To Try For Weight Loss Diet - For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner

What is the most effective weight loss diet?

If you want to lose weight, you should start with the weight loss diet that is appropriate for you. We have five effective diets that are helpful and provide good results. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Healthy Diets That Anyone Wanting To Lose Weight Must Try:

1. Vegan Diet

The vegan or plant-based diet has gained popularity in recent years due to its claimed health benefits. Several studies have been conducted to determine whether or not eating a plant-based diet is beneficial to our bodies. According to a recent study, eating a vegan or entirely plant-based diet may improve the microbiome, which will lower your risk of developing diabetes and help you control your weight. Read the complete study here.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Volumetrics Diet

The volumetrics diet is all about eating as much as you want while still losing weight. Sounds too unbelievable, doesn't it? That is the volumetrics diet's methodology. The volumetrics diet was created by Barbara Rolls, PhD, a professor of nutritional sciences and obesity researcher at Penn State. This diet calls for consuming large amounts of foods that are naturally low in calories and high in fibre or water, such as fruits, vegetables, soups, and other such items. Click here to read more about this diet.

3. Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet is influenced by the eating habits of Greece, Southern Italy, and Spain. It includes a lot of olive oil, legumes, cereals, fruits, nuts, and vegetables, and only a little bit of fish and dairy products like cheddar and yogurt. Several studies from around the world have found it to be beneficial for weight loss, gut health, diabetes, and other conditions. And you know what else? It has taken the top spot on the lists for the best plant-based diet, the best diet for healthy eating, the best diet for a healthy heart, and the best diet for diabetes. Click here to read the complete study along with the benefits.

4. DASH Diet

In addition to limiting dietary cholesterol and saturated fat, the DASH diet places an emphasis on fresh produce, whole grains, and low- or no-fat dairy. This diet may improve your health, and if you keep your calorie intake under control while following the heart-healthy DASH recommendations, you may lower your blood pressure and shed some pounds.

5. Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent Fasting is not a diet but a lifestyle. According to Indian Dietetic Association member and clinical nutritionist Rupali Datta "Numerous studies have been done that demonstrate the effectiveness of intermittent fasting for both quick and long-term weight loss. When intermittent fasting is properly planned, there are no chances of developing a nutritional deficiency and no issues with your metabolism." Read about it here.











Consult your healthcare professional or a dietician/nutritionist before beginning any diet.

















Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.