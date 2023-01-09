Dosa has a fan base of its own. Although the dish finds its roots in a South Indian kitchen, its popularity traverses the boundaries. Today, a hearty plate of dosa is equally loved by people across India (and abroad). So much so that you will find at least one South Indian joint at every nook and corner of the country. That's not all, dosa is widely prepared in every Indian kitchen as well. It is quick and easy and makes for a wholesome breakfast when paired with chutney and sambhar. A classic dosa is made out of fermented rice flour and dal batter. But if you explore, you will find various unique variations to the recipe. While some of these versions are decadent and greasy, some remain super healthy for dieters. One such super healthy dosa that has won our hearts is sorghum dosa (or jowar dosa). Besides being crispy, jowar dosa also makes for a perfect meal option to start your day with.





Why Jowar Dosa Is A Popular Breakfast Recipe? 5 Reasons To Eat Jowar Dosa For Breakfast:

By now, we all know how important it is to start your day with a healthy and wholesome meal. It not only loads you up with energy but also helps you keep going throughout the day. And a portion of jowar dosa does it all. According to clinical nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Sorghum is the fifth most important cereal in the world. It is gluten-free and has an adequate amount of fibre, protein, antioxidants and more. Let's find out some of the major benefits of sorghum dosa.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Sorghum Dosa:

1. Promote Weight Loss:

Jowar is a storehouse of fibre that helps you keep full for a long time. Dietary fibre also helps promote digestion and metabolism, making the dish ideal to promote weight loss.

2. Improve Gut-Health:

As per health experts, it is important to load up on fibre-rich food in the morning. A good amount of fibre help improve metabolism and promotes a healthy gut.

3. Manage Diabetes:

The low glycemic index of jowar makes the dosa idea to include in the diabetes diet. It is also rich in protein and fibre and helps manage blood pressure in the body.

4. Flush Out Toxins:

Jowar is a good source of various phytochemicals like tannins, phenolic acids, anthocyanins, phytosterols and policosanols. These antioxidants are known to be vital for scavenging free radicals that cause inflammation in the body. Hence, it can be inferred that jowar dosa can be good for promoting immunity.

5. Gluten-Free:

For those who are suffering from gluten intolerance, gluten allergies or are diagnosed with celiac disease, jowar makes for a brilliant wheat alternative. Hence, sorghum dosa can also be considered an excellent alternative for people who suffer from 'gluten intolerance'.





Jowar Dosa Recipe | How To Make Sorghum Dosa:

To make this dish, you need to prepare a batter with jowar flour, rice flour, jeera, hing, salt and black pepper, and dry-mix everything. Then add water to prepare a runny batter.





Now, heat a skillet and add a ladle full of batter to it. Spread evenly. Add some oil when one side turns a bit brownish in colour. Flip and cook the other side.





Serve hot with the chutney of your choice. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try this sorghum dosa recipe at home and start your day with a boost of nutrition. For more such healthy dosa recipes, click here.









