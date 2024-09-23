There's a reason why experts all around the world emphasize having a well-balanced diet. It is not just for feeling good at the moment but for making sure that your body gets all the essential nutrients it needs to function properly. One such nutrient, which is often ignored, is biotin. This is one of the vitamin B's which is essential for day-to-day bodily processes. As per the National Institutes of Health, the Daily Value (DV) of biotin is typically 30 micrograms per day. But how do you know if your body is getting sufficient amounts of biotin every day? If you have this, and other questions in mind, then you have landed on the right page! Read on to know if you have any kinds of biotin-deficiency symptoms and foods that can help you manage them.





Also Read:Hair Growth Drink: Drink Almond Banana Smoothie For Longer And Stronger Hair (Recipe Inside)

What Is Biotin?

For the unversed, biotin is one of the B vitamins involved in several day-to-day activities. Also known as vitamin H or B-7, it is a water-soluble vitamin that plays an important role in maintaining healthy hair, skin, and nails, which makes it quite popular among beauty-conscious people. Biotin deficiency can cause several day-to-day problems, not just external problems.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Signs Your Body Needs More Biotin

Nutritionist Simrun Chopra (@simrun.chopra) shared a video on Instagram pointing out five common symptoms highlighting biotin deficiency in your body.

1. Thinning Hair

One of the most common signs of biotin deficiency in your body could be hair loss or thinning across the body. Since biotin plays an important role in maintaining the health of your hair follicles, you may lose hair strands and their natural shine.

2. Scaly Rashes On Body Parts

If you notice red, scaly patches of skin – especially around your eyes, nose, or mouth – it could be another sign of biotin deficiency. Biotin is essential for maintaining skin health and can lead to dryness and irritation in sensitive areas of your body.

3. Brittle Nails

Biotin deficiency can directly impact your nail health. This can make your nails weak and brittle, causing them to chip, crack and even peel easily. If you think your nails break off easily, then it could be a major sign that you are dealing with biotin deficiency.

4. Lethargy

Feeling constantly tired, even after a full night's sleep? Then it could be due to biotin deficiency. Biotin helps convert your food into energy. Without it, your energy levels might remain low and you might feel lethargic all the time.

5. Numbness In Hands or Feet

As per the expert, biotin deficiency can cause numbness and tingling sensations in your body parts – especially hands or feet. This is because biotin also helps support several nervous system functions in your body. A deficiency of it can lead to numbness in your body parts.

Photo Credit: iStock

Foods To Boost Your Biotin Intake

Now that you know what are the signs of biotin deficiency in your body, let's find out what's the solution for it. As per the nutritionist, you should consume biotin-rich foods in your daily diet to boost your overall health.

1. Organ Meats

Organ meats like chicken liver can boost your biotin intake. If you eat 75 grams of it, you will get 138 micrograms of biotin.

2. Cooked Eggs

Cooked eggs with yolk are another great option if you want to boost your biotin intake. This could provide you with 10 micrograms of biotin every day.

3. Sweet Potatoes

Cooked sweet potatoes are delicious and also biotin-rich. If you eat one cup of cooked sweet potato, it will nourish you with 5 micrograms of biotin.

4. Soybeans

If you include ¾ cup of cooked soybeans in your daily diet, then it will provide you with nearly 5 micrograms of biotin.

5. Peanuts

Crunchy and tasty peanuts are more than just a snack. Just 30 grams of peanuts can provide you with 5 micrograms of biotin.

6. Button Mushrooms

Include at least 1 cup of chopped button mushroom in your daily diet. These tasty fungi can provide you with 5.6 micrograms of biotin and nourish your body.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read:Foods For Healthy Skin: Discover The 5 Best And Worst Foods For Your Skin