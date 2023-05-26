When your blood pressure levels cross a certain limit, it is termed hypertension. This condition has become fairly common over the years and can be caused by a variety of factors including diet, lifestyle, environment, pre-existing health problems, etc. Many people suffering from hypertension don't even realise it. If left unchecked, hypertension can increase the risk of heart disease and have a grave effect on your overall health. There are a number of steps you can take to manage your blood pressure levels and try keeping hypertension at bay. Celebrity Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently posted about the same on her Instagram Stories. Check out what she suggests below.

Here Are 6 Important Diet Tips To Prevent Hypertension:

1. A weight loss diet may help

According to Lovneet, " Weight reduction appears to act as an effective tool in the prevention of hypertension." She adds that it may also decrease the dosage requirements of certain medications for hypertension. Diet plays a key role in weight management. Hence, you should consider consuming more low-cal, protein-rich and high-fibre foods. Fresh fruits and veggies can especially help. Click here for a few options.

2. Too much salt is bad for you

If you suffer from hypertension, you should pay attention to how much salt you consume. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The nutritionist suggests limiting daily sodium chloride intake to less than 6 grams. Consuming too much salt can have an adverse effect on your blood pressure levels.

3. Pay attention to calcium intake

"Low dietary calcium intake is associated with an increased prevalence of hypertension. So it is important to maintain an adequate intake of calcium," says Lovneet. Apart from blood pressure, calcium deficiency can also affect your sleep. This, in turn, can worsen existing symptoms of hypertension. Click here to know the warning signs you are low on calcium and what steps to take next.

4. Eat potassium-rich foods

Potassium-rich foods can help keep your blood pressure levels in check. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Low potassium intake raises blood pressure while high potassium intake lowers it, explains the nutritionist. Potassium is said to help relax your blood vessels. Consider adding more spinach, broccoli, kiwi and sweet potatoes to your diet. For more potassium-rich options, click here

5. Cut down on alcohol

According to Lovneet, in order to manage hypertension, it is recommended to limit daily alcohol intake to no more than 30ml alcohol for men and 15ml for women. Excessive alcohol consumption can wreak havoc on your blood pressure levels and should be curbed.

6. Polyunsaturated fats can be good for you

Polyunsaturated fats can help reduce blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels and balancing electrolytes as well as key enzymes and hormones. Certain types of fish, walnuts and flax seeds are good sources of polyunsaturated fats. Plant-based oils such as safflower and sunflower oil are also rich in omega-6 fatty acids. Click here to know which cooking oils are a healthy choice.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @ Nutrition.by.Lovneet

Which Other Foods Can Help With Hypertension?

You would need to make a number of dietary changes to ensure that your blood pressure levels are in check. Apart from fruits and veggies, choose the correct types of flour too. Buckwheat flour, whole oats flour and barley flour are generally recommended. Click here to know more. As for spices, opt for coriander, cardamom, turmeric and garlic are said to help manage blood pressure. Read about their benefits here. You should also sip on the right kinds of drinks. Rather than caffeine-loaded beverages, opt for spinach and celery juice, simple lemon water, methi water, low-fat milk, etc. Click here to know more.





Now you know the key steps to take to manage hypertension and perhaps even prevent it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.