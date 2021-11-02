Winter is almost here and so is the time to enjoy nippy weather, warm mittens and long nights. While winter comes with multiple things to cherish, it also brings along several health issues including dry skin, cold and cough and other seasonal diseases. This is why experts recommend diet modifications to keep up a healthy body during the season. This brings up the question, what to eat during the winters? One of the easiest replies is seasonal produce. The season brings along an extensive range of vegetables, leafy greens and juicy fruits that are loaded with rich nutrients. From fresh and crunchy lettuce, carrot, beet root to sweet and juicy oranges - your diet gets colourful and healthy during the winters. Another such fruit is amla. Also called amlaki (or Indian gooseberry), it is a superfood that is known for its rich nutrient-profile. Amla is used in traditional medical practice since time immemorial. According to the book 'Historical Dictionary of Indian Food' by KT Achaya, amla is one of the most ancient fruits and has been "recommended by Sushruta for universal everyday consumption that transcended restrictions of body type and season".





Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta also suggests that amla is loaded with vitamin C which is a natural antioxidant. "This means, amla protects you against the harmful effects of free radicals. Besides it nourishes you from within and strengthens the immune system." Now, let's find out why we should eat amla during the winters.

5 Reasons To Include Alma In Your Winter Diet:

1. Boosts Immunity:

Amla is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants and helps you detox from within. This further helps fight seasonal cold and boost immune health.

2. Nourishes Skin-Health:

The antioxidants in amla purify blood and helps achieve blemish-free, nourished skin. Amla is also known to have anti-ageing properties, making it a perfect fruit to include in your winter diet.

3. Promote Weight Loss:

Winter brings along a pool of rich and delicious foods, which subsequently lead to weight gain. This is why it is suggested to include amla in your diet to detox and promote weight loss.

4. Boost Digestion:

Another problem people face during the winters is indigestion - thanks to the heavy and warm foods we consume throughout the day. In such a situation, amla comes to our rescue, boosting digestion and gut health.

5. Manage Diabetes:

Amla is a rich source of chromium, which is known to help our body to respond to insulin. This is why amla makes a popular choice among diabetics; however, it can't be taken as a substitute for diabetes medication.





Considering this, we say include amla in your everyday diet and enjoy a healthy and happy winter season. But remember, moderation is the key.