Picture this: You come home famished after a long day, but dinner isn't quite ready. So, you brew a piping hot cup of tea and reach for your favourite pack of biscuits. While scrolling through social media, you stumble upon a video debunking the myth of biscuits being a healthy snack. What do you do? In India, chai and biscuits are a classic combination enjoyed by all ages. Today, with a wider variety available, there seems to be a biscuit for everyone. But, are they truly considered healthy? If you can't imagine giving up your favourite teatime ritual, we've got you covered.





Reputable nutritionist Amita Gadre shared a video on her Instagram handle (@amitagadre) debunking the popular myth surrounding the healthiness of various biscuits. She also offers some healthy alternatives to indulge in instead.

Watch the full video below:

No, Biscuits Are Not Considered Healthy

Nutritionist Amita Gadre says that biscuits, although popularly consumed with tea, are not as healthy as people think. Here's why:

1. Poor Nutritional Profile

Most biscuits are high in fat and refined flour, with little to no fiber. This means they offer just "empty calories," meaning energy with minimal other nutrients like protein, vitamins, or minerals.

2. Not All Biscuits Are Created Equal

Despite claims of being zero-fat, sugar-free, maida-free, or diabetes-friendly, these specialized biscuits often provide nothing but empty calories as well.

How Does Low-Nutrient Food Affect Our Body?

According to Gadre, consistently consuming food lacking adequate nutrition means missing out on nourishing your body. She also points out that most biscuits, including rusk, khari, nankhatai, and jeera biscuits, are made with refined wheat flour (maida), lacking fibre. Poor fibre intake can lead to constipation in both children and adults.

Healthy Tea-Time Alternatives

Because Gadre advises against biscuits as a regular tea-time companion, you might be wondering what to enjoy with your cup of chai. She suggests consuming nothing with tea if you're not hungry. However, if you do need a snack, consider healthy alternatives like makhana (fox nuts), low-oil chiwda (rice puffs), methi thepla (flatbread with fenugreek), sabzi roll (vegetable roll), or a piece of fruit. The key here is to wait 15 minutes after drinking tea to consume these foods, as their anti-nutrients can affect iron absorption in the body.

Can You Enjoy Biscuits Occasionally?

Nutritionist Amita Gadre says you don't have to banish biscuits from your life entirely. You can indulge in a cream biscuit or your favourite type occasionally. However, she suggests not making it a habit, as it can affect your overall health.





Were you aware of these facts about biscuits? Let us know in the comments below!