Let us be honest, belly fat is clingy. It hangs around long after other parts of your body have toned up. From suffocating jeans to serious health risks, it is not just about looks. Most quick-fix diets and shortcuts promise you a flat stomach but rarely stick. If you are eating clean, staying active and still staring at that paunch in the mirror, it might be time to switch gears. This natural, expert-approved belly fat burner drink could be the thing your routine is missing. It is made using simple kitchen ingredients and, when taken regularly, might help you notice some visible inch loss around your waist. Tempted to try? Let us break it down.





How To Make A Belly Fat Burner Powder At Home

This belly fat drink is fuss-free. Dietician Manpreet Kalra swears by this combination. To make it, you need:

Ingredients:





1 tbsp fennel seeds (saunf)





1 tbsp coriander seeds (dhaniya seeds)





1 small piece of cinnamon stick





10 cardamom pods





1 tbsp jamun seed powder





Steps:





1. Add fennel, coriander, cinnamon and cardamom to a pan. Dry roast them on low heat till they become fragrant.





2. Cool them completely, then grind into a powder.





3. Stir in the jamun seed powder.





4. Store in an airtight container, away from sunlight, to keep it potent longer.

Best Time To Take The Belly Fat Burner Drink

Kalra recommends taking this belly fat burner in the morning. Add 1 tsp of the powder to a glass of lukewarm water. Drink it on an empty stomach. It can help support digestion and may boost metabolism over time.

Why This Belly Fat Drink Works

This belly fat burner powder is packed with kitchen staples known to support metabolism and gut health. Fennel and coriander seeds help with bloating and improving digestion. Cinnamon may regulate blood sugar levels and help control cravings. Cardamom supports digestion, while jamun seed powder is rich in antioxidants that may aid fat processing. Adding this mix to a glass of warm water makes a natural, homemade fat loss drink that can support belly fat reduction from the inside out.

4 Diet Tips That Work With This Fat Loss Drink:

The best belly fat burner drink will not work in isolation. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, you need to make simple food changes to see results that last. Here are her four easy tweaks:

1. Add More Fibre To Your Plate

Fibre keeps you full and helps regulate how your body breaks down food. Mukerjee suggests eating more oat bran, wheat bran and jowar daily.

2. Cut Down Refined Carbs

Refined carbs mess with your hormones and make fat loss harder. Ditch white bread, cakes, pizzas and white rice. Opt for whole grains and brown bread instead.

3. Post-40? Slash Your Carbs

Mukerjee points out that after 40, your body's ability to handle carbs dips. Cut down all types of carbs - good or bad - by 40 per cent once you hit that age.

4. Eat Smaller, Frequent Meals

Spacing out your food into small meals every four hours helps create a calorie deficit. It is more effective than stuffing yourself with three large meals.





