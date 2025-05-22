Summer feels like the perfect excuse to eat as many fruits as possible. They are cool, juicy, refreshing, and so vibrant that they seem like a great snack on hot days. From watermelons to mangoes, fruit bowls have become a popular snack choice for many. Because they are packed with nutrients, many people believe that going on an all-fruit diet is the quickest way to lose weight. You might think that what could possibly be wrong with just eating fruits, but these water-rich treats will not benefit your body the way you expect. If you are someone who loves fruits and eats them daily, read on to understand how eating only fruits might make you gain weight rather than shed it.





Also Read:11 Desi Recipes To Try For Weight Loss Diet - For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner

Should You Eat Just Fruits To Lose Weight?

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, there is nothing wrong with eating fruits, but if you consume only fruits throughout the day, you might experience glucose and insulin spikes. Moreover, your liver will store more fat, and you will not be able to satisfy your hunger hormones. This can lead to constant food cravings.

Why?

Fruits are high in natural sugars like fructose and glucose. When overconsumed, Batra explains, this can lead to fat storage. What else? Fruits also lack protein and healthy fats, so they do not keep you full for long, and you will eventually end up eating more. If you think drinking fruit juices is okay, you are mistaken. The expert says fruit juices are packed with sugars and calories and lose most of their fibre during processing. This reduces their ability to regulate appetite and curb hunger.

What To Do If You Want To Lose Weight

If weight loss is your goal, the best approach is a balanced diet. Batra points out that your body needs a mix of micro and macronutrients, and eating only fruits is not the solution. Instead, make sure to include foods from all food groups to keep your body nourished and your stomach full for longer.

What Is The Best Time To Eat Fruits?

To get the most benefits from fruits, timing matters. According to Dr Zamurrud Patel, Consultant Dietitian at Global Hospitals Mumbai, you should avoid eating fruits right after a meal because they may not be digested properly. Dr Patel explains, “The nutrients may not be absorbed properly either. You need to leave a gap of at least 30 minutes between a meal and a fruit snack.”





The best time to eat fruits, the expert adds, is in the morning after drinking a glass of water. “If you eat fruits on an empty stomach, they will help detoxify your system and provide you with energy for weight loss and other daily activities. Ideally, fruits should be eaten first thing in the morning, between breakfast and lunch, and in the evening as snacks.”

Which Fruits Can Help You Lose Weight?

Weight loss consultant Dr Gargi Sharma recommends including these fruits in your diet to help shed extra kilos:

Watermelon: This juicy fruit has only 30 calories per 100 grams. Thanks to its high water content, it helps keep you hydrated, which supports fat burning. Guava: Guavas are rich in fibre and have a low glycaemic index, which helps prevent constipation. They also activate metabolism, aiding weight loss. Pear: Pears contain vitamin C and are rich in fibre, which keeps you full longer due to slower digestion. Oranges: Oranges are nutrient-dense and low in calories. Their fibre content helps curb hunger. Blueberries: These small berries are rich in antioxidants that boost metabolism. Regular consumption can reduce insulin resistance and cholesterol.

Also Read: 10 Mistakes To Avoid When You Are On Weight Loss Diet





Keep these points in mind before switching to an all-fruit diet. Fruits are nutritious but should not be your sole source of food if your goal is weight loss. Balanced nutrition, portion control, and meal timing are what actually make the difference.