We've all been there- heartburn, bloating, or that uncomfortable sensation creeping up after a big, spicy meal. Dealing with acidity is no fun, and people have all sorts of tricks up their sleeves to fight it. Whether it's chugging cold milk, reaching for antacids, or trying to fix things with diet changes, the struggle is real. But one thing that often comes up in conversations is lemon. While lemons are famously acidic, could they actually help you combat acidity? Or will they make things worse? If you're curious (and let's be honest, we've all wondered!), keep reading to find out whether lemons are your friend or foe when it comes to beating acidity.





What Causes Acidity?

Acidity is a gut issue most of us are all too familiar with. It kicks in when stomach acid sneaks up into your oesophagus, causing that unpleasant burning sensation in your chest or throat. Here's a quick rundown of why acidity happens.

1. Diet

Ever eaten too much too fast? Or indulged in spicy, greasy, or acidic foods? Yeah, that might be why you're feeling the burn. These types of foods can spike stomach acid production, making it harder for your body to digest, which leads to-you guessed it-acidity.

2. Medication

If you've been on painkillers, sedatives, or other meds, they might be to blame. Certain medications can trigger acidity as a side effect.

3. Lifestyle

Stress, smoking, drinking, and even bad sleep habits can all mess with your body and lead to acid reflux. Not fun, right?

4. Irregular Eating Patterns

Skipping meals, eating super late at night, or just having no set eating routine can be a fast track to triggering acidity. It's all about timing!

Should You Consume Lemon If You Have Acidity?

Surprisingly, yes! Even though lemons are acidic, they can actually help. Nutritionist and dietician Shweta J Panchal (@dt.shwetashahpanchal) says that lemons, despite their acidity, turn alkaline once they hit your stomach acid. So, they help balance your body's pH levels. If you deal with acidity, gas, or bloating, adding lemon to your routine could do wonders. Just keep in mind, balance is key-aim for a diet that's 80% alkaline foods and 20% acidic foods.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Lemons?

Now that we know lemons are good for acidity, let's dive into all the other awesome things they do for your health:

1. Boosts Immunity:

Lemons pack a punch of vitamin C and antioxidants, making them perfect for keeping your immune system strong. They also help fend off those annoying cold and flu bugs that love to strike when you least expect it.

2. Aids Digestion:

Packed with soluble fibre (hello, pectin!), lemons are your gut's best friend. They help regulate bowel movements and improve digestion, so you can keep things moving smoothly.

3. Supports Weight Loss:

Sipping on lemon water with honey? Turns out, it's not just a trend. The fibre in lemons helps you feel full for longer, meaning you're less likely to snack mindlessly, which helps with weight management.

4. Reduces Water Retention:

Lemons are natural diuretics. That means they help your body get rid of excess water and keep your pH levels balanced, making you feel less bloated.





5. Improves Skin Health:

Thanks to their anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, lemons can give your skin that extra glow. They help reduce free radicals in the body, tackling inflammation and giving you a clearer, brighter complexion.