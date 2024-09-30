The way you consume food plays an important role in how many nutrients your body is absorbing. Adding vegetables into our daily diet is important for good health, as they offer a good mix of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Moreover, veggies also contain phytochemicals – which are known for their antioxidant properties. However, the consumption methods of vegetables have long been a debated topic. Cooked vs. raw - which is the best form to get the most nutrients from nature's produce? If this question has been lingering on your mind for a long time, then you have landed on the right page. Let's settle for once and for all what's the best way to consume vegetables to get maximum nutrients.





What's The Difference Between Raw And Cooked Vegetables?

As per nutritionist Amita Gadre, there are only two differences between raw vegetables and cooked vegetables.

1. Nutrients

Raw vegetables are packed with several nutrients that are beneficial for your body. When you cook these vegetables, a small amount of Vitamin C and vitamin B complex gets reduced from the by-product. However, these two water-soluble vitamins can also be lost during chopping and grating of vegetables due to exposure to air.

2. Bloating

For many people, consuming raw vegetables alone can cause bloating, heaviness, and gas. This is why it is difficult to consume raw vegetables in a large quantity, as per Gadre. The fibre content of raw vegetables can make it difficult for some people to digest raw vegetables easily.

What's The Verdict?

Both methods are perfect for getting more nutrients from food. However, if you are someone who faces stomach issues, then nutritionist Gadre has a solution for you. To retain the nutrients and avoid bloating, you can steam or stir-fry the vegetables. Just make sure not to cook or steam the vegetables for a long time.

Which Foods Are Better Eaten Raw?

As mentioned above, certain foods lose their vitamin C and B complex nutrients when cooked. While steaming is always an option, you can consume vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, and cucumber raw.

What About Cooked Veggies?

To increase the nutritional value of certain vegetables, you can cook them. These veggies include:

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are packed with lycopene, which when cooked, gets absorbed properly into your body. For the unversed, lycopene is a non-provitamin A carotenoid that helps regulate blood pressure and improve bone health.

2. Orange, Green And Red Vegetables

Vegetables like carrots, tomatoes, and bell peppers are packed with carotenes which helps release more antioxidants in your body. So, these vegetables are better when consumed cooked.

3. Spinach

Spinach has oxalic acid which hinders the absorption of nutrients. Cooking methods like steaming and sauteeing help neutralise the acid and let the body absorb calcium, iron and antioxidants better.





What is your favourite method to include vegetables in your diet? Let us know in the comments below!