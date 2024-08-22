Feeling like your body's been on a junk food rollercoaster? Maybe your skin's breaking out, your energy levels are low, and let's not even talk about the constant, unpleasant bloating. Life gets busy, and sometimes our bodies bear the brunt, leaving us feeling lazy, irritated, and in desperate need of a reset. If you're nodding along, you're not alone. We all feel like this now and then. But what if we told you that you can easily detox your entire body with simple pantry ingredients, without much hassle? Yes, we're talking about a day packed with nourishing goodness that will leave your skin glowing, your gut happy, and your whole body thanking you! Ready to detox? You've come to the right place! Read on to discover a full-day, expert-approved detox plan that will give your body the love it deserves.





Here's a Full-Day, Expert-Approved Detox Plan:

Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar (@consciouslivingwithshalini) shared an easy, full-day detox plan on her Instagram handle to help reset your gut, body, and skin health.

1. Morning:

Start your detox first thing in the morning. About 15 to 20 minutes after you wake up, prepare an easy coriander seeds concoction. Soak one tablespoon of ground coriander seeds in 500 ml of water overnight. The next morning, boil the mixture and reduce it to half. Then add ¼ tsp of dry ginger powder, ¼ tsp of methi seeds powder, and ¼ tsp of turmeric powder to the water and sip it warm.

2. 8:00 am - 9:00 am:

A few hours after finishing the coriander seeds water, indulge in some fruit snacking. Between 8:00 am and 9:00 am, consume 300 grams of watermelon sprinkled with some pink salt and cinnamon. This will thoroughly hydrate your body.

3. 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm:

Eat your lunch between noon and 1:00 pm. According to the nutritionist, you should consume 200 grams of dal khichdi made with white rice and yellow split dal or moong dal. Pair this with 100 grams of mixed vegetables.





P.S. Make the khichdi as bland as possible. Avoid adding green chillies or garam masala during tempering. Consume 200 ml of buttermilk mixed with jeera powder and pink salt at least one hour after lunch.

4. 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm:

In the evening, consume 250 ml of vegetable juice containing cucumber, mint, and coriander. Do not strain it; consume it with the fibrous content to keep your digestive system happy.

5. 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm:

For dinner, the expert suggests 200 to 250 ml of any vegetable soup along with 100 to 200 grams of any vegetable salad.

When Should You Follow This Detox Plan?

Since this detox plan is high in vegetables, it may trigger loose stools or diarrhea in some people, but this is normal. To avoid additional trouble, try this detox plan on a holiday or a day when you don't have regular physical or mental work. According to the expert, also avoid this full-day detox plan during periods, pregnancy, breastfeeding, digestive issues, migraines, diabetes, and blood pressure issues.

Bonus Tip:

Follow this detox plan only once a month to nourish your body - not more than that. Also, don't reward yourself by overeating or binge eating, as that would defeat the purpose of the detox.

So, follow this detox plan and give your body the much-needed nourishment it deserves!