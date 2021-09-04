Folic acid is the synthetic, water-soluble form of folate, a B vitamin. While folate occurs naturally in some foods, folic acid is added to supplement and fortify foods to perform the same functions in the body. Simply put, folic acid is a man-made version of folate. Since our body can't make folate, it has to be supplied from the outside. The human body needs folate for a number of functions – such as helping with metabolism, breaking down proteins, and making new cells. A deficiency of folate can result in negative health outcomes, including anaemia and a higher risk of heart disease.

Here's A List of 5 Food Items Which Are Rich In Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid):

This green leafy vegetable is a blessing in disguise. If included in the diet on a daily basis, it provides Vitamins A, C and K, and iron, folate, and potassium to the body. There is a range of lip-smacking dishes that can be made with spinach.

It helps in the formation of cells and accelerates the growth of the body. In addition to folic acid, it contains Vitamins C and K. From salad to soup, you can never go wrong with broccoli.





Bananas are loaded with vital nutrients. From potassium, calcium, manganese, magnesium, iron to folate, niacin, riboflavin, and Vitamin B6, you name it and the banana has it. You can always try multiple things with banana, and even consume it raw.

Now, the humble lemon carries multiple talents. Besides supplying a decent amount of folate, it cleanses the digestive system and purifies the blood. Have a glass of honey-ginger lemonade a day and transform your body and its functions.

Meat can be a great source of folic acid. Cook lamb liver and kidneys into a delectable dish and enjoy the taste as well as the benefits.

