How To Make Ginger-Milk - A Winter-Special Superdrink For Health And Immunity

You may add spices of your choice to make this beverage yet healthier

Highlights Ginger has carminative properties that help boost digestion during winter

Milk is fortified with every essential nutrient for overall development

Ginger-milk helps you keep warm from within

Ginger holds a constant place in every kitchen across India. Extensively used in almost every traditional recipe, this root spice has pungent taste and strong aroma that adds flavour to the food. It is being also used as a home remedy for several common health issues for ages. Loaded with several essential nutrients, ginger may ward off cold , flu, indigestion, gut-related troubles and more. As per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, similar to "non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs" and are excellent remedy for flu, headache and more. Moreover, it helps clear mucus, making it ideal to add to your winter diet. "Ginger is known to keep body warm, especially during the winters. Hence, one must add more ginger to their tea, drinks, foods, chutney etc as much possible," stated Delhi-based nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini.





While 'adrak wali chai' is a popular choice during the winters, here's a ginger-based drink that can be ideal for kids and the ones who avoid drinking tea. It's called ginger milk or 'adrak wali doodh'.





Also Read: This Fool-Proof Hack Of Keeping Ginger Fresh Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

Ginger is enriched with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties





Ginger-Milk For Winters: Health Benefits Of Ginger-Milk:

Milk has always been considered a wholesome food for being fortified with almost every essential nutrient. Milk is important overall growth and development of every human. Adding a good amount of ginger to the milk takes its benefits one step ahead.

Ginger has thermogenic properties. Hence, adding ginger to your tea, coffee or any other drink may help you keep warm from within.

The antiviral properties of ginger prevent seasonal diseases and help relieve congestion.

Winter is all about incessant bingeing. In such a situation, proper digestion is of utmost importance to keep up a good health. Ginger includes carminative properties that help boost better digestion and metabolism.

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of ginger, along with all the above factors, promote immunity and overall nourishment - making ginger milk a superdrink for the season.

Also Read: Ginger Bug Recipe: Make Ginger Bug At Home With These 3 Ingredients





How To Make Ginger-Milk For Winter Immunity:

Ginger-milk is basically a brew without tea leaves in it. All you need to do is boil water with ginger and some other healthy spices of your choice and drink. In this recipe, we included jaggery to add some warmth to the beverage. You may also use honey or sugar instead.





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Of Ginger Milk:

Ingredients:

1 cup milk





1 teaspoon ginger cubes or grated ginger





1 pinch black pepper





1 pinch cinnamon





Jaggery powder, as per taste





Method:

Boil milk with ginger for 4-5 minutes.





Add black pepper and cinnamon and switch off the flame.





Let it cool down for 1 minute and add jaggery powder or grated jaggery and mix well.





Promoted

You may also add some dry fruits or saffron strands for flavour and texture.





Enjoy the warm ginger milk in a cold and foggy day.







