How To Make Ginger-Milk - A Winter-Special Superdrink For Health And Immunity

Somdatta Saha | Updated: December 21, 2020 13:07 IST
Ginger holds a constant place in every kitchen across India. Extensively used in almost every traditional recipe, this root spice has pungent taste and strong aroma that adds flavour to the food. It is being also used as a home remedy for several common health issues for ages. Loaded with several essential nutrients, ginger may ward off cold , flu, indigestion, gut-related troubles and more. As per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, similar to "non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs" and are excellent remedy for flu, headache and more. Moreover, it helps clear mucus, making it ideal to add to your winter diet. "Ginger is known to keep body warm, especially during the winters. Hence, one must add more ginger to their tea, drinks, foods, chutney etc as much possible," stated Delhi-based nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini.
While 'adrak wali chai' is a popular choice during the winters, here's a ginger-based drink that can be ideal for kids and the ones who avoid drinking tea. It's called ginger milk or 'adrak wali doodh'.
Ginger-milk is basically a brew without tea leaves in it. All you need to do is boil water with ginger and some other healthy spices of your choice and drink. In this recipe, we included jaggery to add some warmth to the beverage. You may also use honey or sugar instead.
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon ginger cubes or grated ginger
1 pinch black pepper
1 pinch cinnamon
Jaggery powder, as per taste
Boil milk with ginger for 4-5 minutes.
Add black pepper and cinnamon and switch off the flame.
Let it cool down for 1 minute and add jaggery powder or grated jaggery and mix well.
You may also add some dry fruits or saffron strands for flavour and texture.
Enjoy the warm ginger milk in a cold and foggy day.
