India is home to a wide variety of delectable breads. You'll find plenty of different breads in almost every state in the country. One such popular bread that enjoys a huge fan following is the classic Gujarati thepla. Made with a combination of flours and flavourful masalas, this desi flatbread not only tastes delicious but is also quite healthy and versatile. Methi thepla is one such fine example that is also great for people suffering from diabetes. Methi, the main ingredient in this thepla, is a great source of fibre and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Speaking of its significance, Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr Anju Sood, further explains, "Methi may help tackle insulin resistance, making it more responsive and sensitive. It may also regulate blood sugar levels and is hence, used commonly by diabetics."

How To Use Methi To Manage Diabetes?

Methi (fenugreek) comes in three different forms: leaves, powder, and seeds. While methi thepla is great for managing diabetes, there are numerous other ways in which methi can be used to manage blood sugar levels. You can incorporate it into your parathas, roti, or even sabzi. Additionally, you could also add some methi seeds to water and have it first thing in the morning.

What Are Some Other Health Benefits Of Methi?

While methi is great for managing diabetes, it also boasts a whole lot of other health benefits. Including it in your diet may help improve digestion, boost your immune system, and even promote heart health. It can also help reduce inflammation in the body.

Methi Thepla Recipe: How To Make Methi Thepla

To make this thepla, add atta, besan, ragi flour, sorghum flour, curd, dried methi, ginger-garlic paste, and all the masalas along with some oil to a bowl. Now, gradually add water to form a smooth dough and grease it with oil. Cover it with a wet kitchen towel and keep it aside for 20-30 minutes.





Take a small portion of the dough and roll it out evenly. Heat a tawa set on a low-medium flame and place the thepla on it. Allow it to cook until it becomes golden brown and crispy. Flip and cook on the other side. Serve hot and enjoy with some yoghurt, pickles, or chutney.





For the complete recipe of methi thepla, click here.





Make this delicious thepla at home and add it to your diabetes diet. Do let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. If you're on the lookout for more such diabetes-friendly recipes, click here.