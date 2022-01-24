The year 2020 has been a wake-up call in more ways than one. And since then, we all are taking concrete steps in the direction of health and fitness. Food plays a major role in this. According to health experts across the globe, a well-balanced diet regime helps promote healthy body and mind. A well-balanced diet is referred to our everyday meal, coupled with all the essential nutrients - calcium being one of them. Including calcium in our regular diet is dubbed to prevent bone loss in later life. For the unversed, calcium deficiency could lead to bones becoming brittle and weak - among old it could cause problems like arthritis and osteoporosis. Besides, promoting stronger bones and teeth, did you know, calcium could aid heart health too?! You read that right.





Health Benefits Of Calcium: How Calcium Promotes Heart Health:

According to a recent study, published in the journal 'Science Translational Medicine', calcium is dubbed essential for a regular rhythm and overall health of the cardiac muscle.

Researchers from Osaka University found that a previously unknown mutation can lead to a condition called dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), which is characterised by dilation of the heart's chambers and a pumping dysfunction. It is dubbed to be one of the main causes of heart failure. They also identified a gene called BAG5 which is important for calcium handling in the heart muscle cells. Through two parallel experimentations, the researchers inferred those mutations that erase the function of BAG5 can cause cardiomyopathy - explaining why calcium is important for a good heart health.





That's not all. Several studies from across the world have also found that calcium can help aid weight management, boost immunity and more. Considering the above factors, we say, include adequate amount of calcium in your everyday diet to keep up an overall health.





Calcium-Rich Foods: 5 Everyday Food Options For Your Daily Calcium Fix:

1. Milk:





Milk is possibly the most popular source of calcium. As per United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a regular glass of milk (250 ml) contains roughly about 300 mg of calcium.





2. Chickpeas:





Besides protein, chickpea is also rich in calcium content. USDA suggests, one and a half cup of chickpeas contain about 315 mg of calcium along with filling fibre and protein.





3. Almonds:





Almonds are considered superfood, thanks to its rich nutrient profile. Besides, protein, fibre, minerals and vitamins, a 3/4th cup of almonds can load you up with about 320 mg calcium, USDA states.





4. Chia Seeds:





Another popular superfood option, about three tablespoons of chia seeds is said to have more calcium than a glass of milk.





5. Leafy Greens:





Experts suggest, load up on spinach, bok choy, mustard greens etc as two cups of green leaves contain about 394 mg of calcium, USDA suggests.





We also found you some delicious recipes to include calcium in your daily diet in the most delicious way possible. Click here for recipes.





Note: These food suggestions are not a part of the study.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.