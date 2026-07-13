Coriander is one of those ingredients I buy almost every week for cooking. A handful can instantly brighten up dal, curries, chaats and sandwiches, but it also happens to be one of the quickest herbs to wilt. More often than not, I would find slimy leaves or dry stems just a few days after bringing a fresh bunch home. Tired of throwing it away, I decided to test five popular storage methods that people swear by. I stored fresh coriander using each technique and checked which one actually helped it stay fresh the longest. Here's what I found.





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Method 1: Leaving It In The Plastic Bag

Proper storage gives your coriander a second life.





This is exactly how I usually stored coriander after buying it from the market. I simply placed the bunch in the refrigerator without making any changes.





What I did





I kept the coriander in the same plastic bag it came in and placed it in the vegetable drawer.





What happened





The leaves started turning limp within three days. By the fifth day, there was noticeable moisture inside the bag, and a few leaves had become slimy.





The problem





Plastic traps moisture, creating the perfect environment for the leaves to spoil faster.

Method 2: Wrapping It In A Paper Towel

Wrap it in a paper towel for a long-lasting coriander bunch.

I have often heard that paper towels help absorb excess moisture, so I decided to try this next.

What I did

I gently patted the coriander dry, wrapped it in a clean paper towel and placed it inside a zip-lock bag before refrigerating it.

What happened

The leaves stayed crisp for almost a week. There was very little moisture inside the bag, and the coriander looked much fresher than the first batch.

The problem

If the paper towel becomes damp, it needs to be replaced. Otherwise, the extra moisture can affect the leaves.

Method 3: Storing It In A Glass Jar With Water

Trim the stems before putting them in water.

This method treats coriander like a bouquet of flowers.

What I did

I trimmed the ends of the stems, placed them in a glass with a little water, and loosely covered the leaves with a plastic bag before refrigerating them.

What happened

The coriander stayed vibrant and fresh for more than a week. The stems remained hydrated, and the leaves looked almost freshly bought.

The problem

The water needs to be changed every couple of days. It also takes up a little more space in the refrigerator.





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Method 4: Washing Before Storing

A proper wash is essential for the freshest flavor.

Some people prefer washing herbs immediately after buying them, so I wanted to see if it made a difference.

What I did

I thoroughly washed the coriander, dried it with a kitchen towel and then stored it in a container.

What happened

Even after drying it carefully, a little moisture remained between the leaves. The coriander started spoiling faster than expected.

The problem

Unless the leaves are completely dry, leftover moisture can reduce their shelf life.

Method 5: Storing It In An Airtight Container

Keep coriander fresh with an airtight seal.

For the final test, I used a clean airtight container lined with a dry paper towel.

What I did

I placed the coriander inside the container in a single layer and sealed it before refrigerating it.

What happened

The leaves remained fresh, crisp and green for nearly 10 days. There was hardly any excess moisture, and the paper towel absorbed whatever little moisture developed over time.

The problem

The container should not be overcrowded. Pressing the leaves together can cause bruising.

My Final Verdict

Out of all five methods, storing coriander in an airtight container lined with a paper towel gave me the best results. It kept the leaves fresh for the longest time without requiring much effort. The glass jar with water came in a close second, especially if you use coriander regularly and don't mind changing the water every few days.





The biggest lesson from this experiment was that moisture is both your friend and your enemy. Too much of it makes coriander spoil quickly, while the right balance helps it stay crisp for days. A small change in the way I stored this everyday herb has already helped me cut down on food waste, and I know I will be using this method from now on.