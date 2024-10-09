Oil is an essential ingredient in many of our favourite recipes. Whether for baking or cooking, it helps bring out the flavour of our food and makes it even more delicious. And there's not just one type of oil - there are plenty! Among the many varieties, refined oil and cold-pressed oil are quite popular. While they surely add flavour, there is a constant debate about which one is healthier for cooking. For those trying to eat healthy and lose weight, figuring this out is of paramount importance. After all, you wouldn't want any reason to compromise your health, right? Recently, nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar took to Instagram to share insights about these cooking oils, revealing the right pick for you.

What Is Refined Oil?

As the name suggests, this oil is refined, meaning it goes through a lot of processing before it reaches the shelves. While this results in a longer shelf life compared to other oils, the refining process removes many of the oil's natural nutrients. This degrades the oil and creates toxic substances. Another thing to note about refined oil is that it has a higher smoking point, making it more suitable for foods you wish to deep-fry.

What Is Cold-Pressed Oil?

Unlike refined oil, cold-pressed oil is made by slowly crushing seeds to extract the oil. Due to this method, it retains more of its nutrients and antioxidants. It is also less processed and has a lower smoke point. Since cold-pressed oil cannot be heated, it is more suitable for low to medium-heat cooking.

Refined Oil Or Cold Pressed Oil - Which Is Healthier For Cooking?

According to Shalini, the health factor of both oils depends on their intended use. Since refined oil has a high smoke point, it is more suitable for high-temperature cooking such as deep-frying and baking. Cold-pressed oils, on the other hand, have a low smoke point and should be used for regular cooking. She further states, "It is essential to know that any oil cooked beyond its smoking point changes its chemical compositions, making it unhealthy." While many of us avoid refined oil, Shalini says it's okay to use refined oil as we don't deep-fry or bake every day. However, remember that no oil is completely healthy, so always consume it in moderation.

Now that you know the truth, you'll be able to make an informed decision when buying cooking oils. Stay fit and healthy!