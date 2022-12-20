We need a bowl of chilled curd every day, for almost every meal, in summer. But the same bowl of cold curd sends shivers down our spine in the winter season. With a runny nose and scratchy throat, we are not even sure if we should have curd in winter. Do you also contemplate adding curd to your plate when you are down with a cold and/or cough in winter? We often have elders advising against it but what's the truth? We asked some experts to give their opinion to settle this once and for all - should we have curd in winter?

Is Curd Bad For Cold And Cough?

According to Ayurvedic expert Ashutosh Gautam, "Curd increases secretions from the glands and also increases the mucus secretion. This can impact the overall health of the body. Curd is Kapha-Kar in nature, the excess mucus building can make respiratory infections, asthma, cold and cough worse, especially in winter. So, it's best to avoid curd in winter and especially during the night."





Neha Ranglani, Nutritionist and lifestyle educator suggests avoiding dairy products altogether in winter if one is suffering from a cold and cough. She says, "Dairy products are mucus-generating in nature. Milk causes phlegm and can lead to the thickening of the phlegm already there. This may lead to further irritation in the throat."

Is Curd Good Or Bad For Health In Winter?

We are all well aware of the various health benefits of curd. In fact, some properties of curd may actually provide relief from cold. Mickey Rubin, an expert in nutrition research for the National Dairy Council says, "Yogurt is enriched with probiotics and zinc, which are helpful in boosting immunity. According to research, zinc can reduce the duration of cold symptoms, but the amount of zinc needed for benefits, at least 75 milligrams, is much higher than the 2 milligrams present in an 8-ounce cup of yogurt.

Should You Or Shouldn't You Have Curd In Winter?

Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests having every food in moderation. Curd can be had but not at cold temperatures. She says, "Cold-temperature foods should not be had in winter season, as the body has to work twice as hard to bring them up to the body temperature."





A great way to reap the benefits of curd in winter is to consume it right after it is set - at room temperature. Or consume it by mixing or turning it into warmer dishes. You can try making curd rice or besan kadhi or dahi kebab to enjoy dahi without worsening your cold and cough. But make sure to avoid having curd and curd-based dishes post-lunch. And remember, moderation is the key.