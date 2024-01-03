Imagine this, you have a cold and are looking for a hot beverage to help with your nasal congestion. You take out a pan, pour a half-and-half mix of water and milk, add a spoonful of black tea leaves along with a sweetener, brew it well and pour yourself a piping hot cup of chai. One of the tastiest beverages around the world, sipping a hot cup of chai in the morning is a tradition that has been followed by generations. Not only does it provide as many health benefits as green tea, but is also rich in amino acids like L-theanine, which is known to help focus and stabilize energy levels. Sipping a hot cup of chai, especially during winter, can help combat several infections and diseases. But do you know that you can also add different kinds of spices to make the most of this beverage? If you are intrigued, read on to learn more about the spices that you can add to your chai to boost your immunity.





Also Read: How To Make Hyderabadi Dum Chai: A Creamy Chai Recipe That's All About Comfort

Black pepper offers a range of health benefits when added to chai.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Spices To Add To Your Chai To Boost Immunity

1. Black Pepper

Adding crushed black peppercorn or pepper to your hot cup of chai can do wonders for your body. Black pepper is packed with piperine, which aids in nutrient absorption, stabilizes blood sugar levels and decreases inflammation. Black pepper's warming properties can help soothe your respiratory system, which can help unblock your stuffed nose. Add a pinch of crushed black pepper to your regular chai to enhance its flavour and overall taste profile, which complements the sweetness of the beverage.

2. Ginger

Ginger or adrak is the perfect spice up your regular chai. In winter, adding ginger to your teas should be a ritual. This spice is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help your nasal tract to heal and reduce your respiratory discomfort. Adding grating ginger to your regular chai, black tea or green tea not only results in a delightful taste but also introduces your body to a compound called gingerol, which is known for its immunity-boosting properties. Moreover, sipping a hot cup of tea with ginger can help boost your digestion and metabolism.

3. Cardamom

Not just for its aromatic flavour, but cardamom has been known to be used as a traditional medicine for centuries. Also known as elaichi, this spice is packed with vitamin C, riboflavin, niacin, magnesium, potassium and other anti-oxidants that can help reduce inflammation and promote overall well-being. Adding a few pods of crushed cardamom to your chai can help create a harmonious blend that is not just flavorful but also helps boost your immunity.

Cloves in chai complement its sweet flavour.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cloves

Also known as Laung, Cloves are rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidants that make them an excellent spice to add to your regular chai. Cloves add a warm and slightly pungent flavour to your chai while providing several health benefits. Laung is packed with anti-oxidant properties like vitamin C, vitamin E, flavonoids, and gallic acid, which boosts metabolism and promotes healthy skin. This spice also contains eugenol, which is known for its immune-enhancing effects. Brewing your regular tea with cloves will not only enhance its flavour but also help you fight flu and cold.

5. Cinnamon

Aside from offering a warm and sweet flavour, cinnamon or dal chini can help protect us from various infections in this chilly season. Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants like beta-carotene, alpha-carotene and choline that can help in regulating your blood sugar levels and may help with your heart health. Adding a stick of cinnamon while brewing your tea can not only result in an aromatic beverage but also help in healing colds, coughs, flu and sore throats.





Read the full recipe of Masala Chai here.





Also Read: Chais Of India: 8 Different Types Of Chai From Across The Country