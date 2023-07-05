It is rightly said that 'morning shows the day' and when it comes to weight loss, it is important to give a healthy start to your mornings. But what you often fail to realise is that one needs to keep up the spirit throughout. Many-a-times, we have seen people losing energy and enthusiasm with each passing hour and by the end of a busy day, they reach out for something sinful to de-stress. And that's where you waste it all! Trust us, all your efforts go to the vein with that one piece of samosa in the evening. So, you need to stop mindless snacking right now! But, we don't blame your cravings; in fact, it is the meal plan that needs to be blamed. Experts say, people often miss out on evening snacks while planning their healthy diet chart, which makes them reach out for decadent indulgences. But don't you worry as we have got some genius tips to snack healthy in the evening as well.

Why Is It Important To Snack Healthy During The Evening?

Let's get one thing straight- snacking is not a bad thing! But yes, mindlessly munching on sugar-loaded and oily foods can impact your weight and overall health negatively. You need to realise that a healthy weight loss process includes consistency, meaning, you need to maintain a balanced diet and lifestyle throughout the day to shed those extra kilos. And your evening snacks have a major role to play in this situation.

We understand, as soon as the clock ticks five in the evening, your soul searches for a hot cup of coffee or chai and something on the sides to satiate the mid-meal hunger pangs. Your evening snack sets the ground for the last meal of the day; hence, it gets yet more important to choose it wisely. According to health experts, oily, junk or processed snacks not only affect your weight but also curb your appetite making you skip dinner and extend the fasting hours. This may further disrupt the metabolism process and lead to unwanted fat accumulation in the body. So, we say, choose your snacks wisely.

How To Snack Healthy: 5 Quick Tips To Pick The Right Snack In The Evening:

1. Understand why you are snacking:

It is important to snack wisely and it happens only when you know the reason behind it. While some people snack out of boredom or stress, some do it to curb those small hunger pangs. Knowing your body and its needs well helps you stay motivated and keep on the right track of a healthy diet.

2. Plan your snacks and arrange accordingly:

As mentioned, one of the major reasons for sinful snacking is a lack of planning. If you know your diet and have the food handy, you would automatically avoid reaching out for those samosas, pakodas, cakes and muffins along with your evening tea.

3. Set your time for snacking:

Much like your breakfast, lunch and dinner, you need to schedule your snack time too. This helps you keep up the healthy diet regime and avoid those untimely hunger pangs and cravings.

4. Pick nutrient-rich foods:

Who said snacks can't be healthy? All you need to do is select the right ingredient to make it. Today, you will find a range of healthy snack options that are delicious and perfect to pair with your cup of tea or coffee. These snacks usually include protein, fibre and mineral-packed ingredients and have as less oil and sugar as possible. Click here for a few such healthy snack recipes.

5. Have your food slowly and steadily:

Usually, when you are hungry, you tend to eat a lot of food, that too without chewing it well. This process not only overfills your tummy but also doesn't break the nutrients to get well utilised in the body. Hence, it is always advised to properly chew your meal and eat it slowly to make the most of the nutrients. Alongside, this helps you control the portion size of the meal.

