Many of us may find skincare tricky and tedious. We may find ourselves drowning in advice from multiple sources. We may be constantly bombarded by ads for creams, serums and scrubs from different brands. Amidst all this chaos, it can be difficult to find solutions that work for you. But one thing that you must not ignore is your diet. What you consume on a regular basis plays a crucial role in not just the appearance of your skin but also its long-term health. You may have the world's best external skincare routine, but if you are not eating right, your efforts will be in vain. Fresh fruits in general, and melons specifically, are among the most skin-friendly foods you should be eating. Since it's summer, you might immediately think of watermelons. But kharbuja (or muskmelon) is another great choice you must not overlook. Know more below.

Also Read: Believe It Or Not: This Fruit Has More Vitamin C Than Lemons And Oranges

Is Muskmelon Good For Skin? Benefits Of Kharbuja For Skin

Fruits for healthy skin: Muskmelon can help promote the production of collagen. Photo Credit: iStock

Muskmelon contains vitamins A and C that help in the production of collagen.

Its many nutrients can give your skin a glowing look and may help combat ageing. They also help detoxify the body.

The folic acid content of muskmelons can protect your skin from free radical damage.

Muskmelons have a high water content (Around 90%), which keeps your skin as well as your body naturally hydrated.

This fruit also contains dietary fibre, beta-carotene, and phytochemicals. Its immunity-boosting properties can help keep various diseases at bay.

Apart from consumption, the rind, flesh and juice of muskmelons are used as homemade skincare remedies.

Also Read: Want Glowing Skin? Make These Easy Vegetable Juices Recommended By A Nutritionist

Is Kharbuja Healthy? Benefits Of Eating Muskmelon

Muskmelon can help in managing your weight as well as blood pressure

Not just glowing skin, consuming kharbuja has many other advantages too:

May aid in weight loss:

The high fibre and water content of muskmelons can help you reduce your weight. Eating this fruit promotes feelings of fullness and thus keeps hunger pangs at bay.

Eases digestion:

The water and fibre content of muskmelon also makes it great for digestive health. It can help regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation.

Good for your eyes and hair:

These melons have vitamin A, which can boost both hair and eye health. It can help prevent inflammation and moisturise your scalp.

May regulate blood pressure:

Muskmelon contains potassium, which can help you maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Also Read: Nutritionist Busts Myths About 5 Common Foods That Seem Healthy, But Aren't

How To Consume Muskmelon | Quick And Easy Kharbuja Recipes

Muskmelon can be used to make a variety of cold drinks that are especially popular in summer. Photo Credit: iStock

The best way to include muskmelon in your diet is to simply cut it, remove its core and eat the fleshy part. Making muskmelon juice is another common choice. However, remember that juicing can reduce fibre content. There are various other ways to enjoy this yummy fruit, as shown below. Note that the presence of sugar in some of these dishes may reduce their nutritional value. But you can always reduce its quantity or opt for alternatives. Ripe muskmelons, if chosen correctly, are naturally sweet. Hence, you can adjust the ingredients to your taste.

1. Muskmelon Mango Smoothie (Our recommendation):

This smoothie combines the goodness of two vitamin-rich fruits that can work wonders for your skin. It also contains dry fruits and honey that enhance the overall nutritional value of the drink. Super easy to make and delicious to taste, you need to try this smoothie this summer. Click here for the recipe.

2. Muskmelon Sharbat:

Another way to enjoy muskmelon is by making this special sharbat. This thick kharbuja milkshake has a variety of unique ingredients that enhance its taste and texture. If you're looking for an impressive drink, choose this one. Watch the recipe video here.

3. Muskmelon Cucumber Cooler:

If you're looking for a kharbuja drink that is not milk-based, opt for this cooler. It also contains other refreshing ingredients such as cucumber, mint and lemon. Ready in under 10 minutes, this cooler is sure to become your new favourite. Check out the recipe here.

4. Muskmelon Salad:

Why limit yourself to beverages? Use muskmelon to make a mixed fruit-veggie salad full of nutrients and yumminess. This particular salad has Mediterranean flavours but uses everyday ingredients. Watch the recipe video here.

5. Muskmelon Desserts:

Kharbuja also works well as a dessert flavour. You can blend it to make a puree and add it to a plain ice cream base. You can also do something similar to get muskmelon kulfi. Additionally, you can give your usual rice kheer an interesting twist by making kharbuja kheer. Click here for the recipe.





Also Read: Give Chaas A Healthy And Tasty Twist With This Beetroot Buttermilk Recipe

Make kharbuja a part of your diet today! You can thank us later.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.