Our relationship with food depends not just on what we eat, but also on how we eat it. How you chew your food, whether you eat it while watching TV or while stressing about work - all these factors, and more, contribute to the impact of food on our bodies. In a recent reel going viral on Instagram with over 1.6 million views, Nidhi Pandya, a NAMA-certified Ayurvedic Doctor, shares her proven eating method to promote satiety, reduce cravings and prevent overeating.





Explaining the benefits of this healthy eating style, she shares, "Eating like this will help your body release GLP-1 naturally - the hormone that Ozempic tries to mimic that breaks down your blood sugar. This will awaken the body's cellular intelligence and enhance digestion multifold. And it's so simple! But only effective upon implementation. Try it just for 3 days or a week and experience the change."

How To Eat Your Food To Reduce Cravings And Prevent Overeating

First, you take a bite of what you are eating and put the spoon down. Now place your hands in your lap. Chew your food and before you swallow, notice the texture of the food. Now here is where the money lies, says the expert. Once you have swallowed and before you pick that spoon back up, you want to make sure that you have exhaled through your nose. Not a loud exhale, but just a gentle one.

Continue eating and follow the same for every morsel. It can be challenging at first, but according to the experts, you will experience a positive shift in just three days.

People Try This Viral Eating Method And Share Their Results

This healthy eating style is going viral on social media and several Instagram users shared their feedback after trying this method:





A user shared, "Hi. I tried this today for lunch. It worked like magic. I didn't overeat, yet I felt full. I didn't feel sleepy after and my post-lunch work has been extremely productive. I just hope I stay committed to following this method. I am extremely grateful to you for sharing this."





Also Read:4 Expert-Approved Foods To Sharpen Your Mind And Reduce Brain Fog





Explaining how it works, another added, "Suddenly your body doesn't believe it's in a famine. It's safe. And will calm and release."





A viewer admitted, "As somebody guilty of eating fast -- I need to try your method."





A mother shared, "My 5-year-old does this naturally, chewing properly, exhaling after almost every bite...and I lose my patience because I have to sit longer to feed him, but yes he is very active and has no digestive issues."





Also Read: Feeling Anxious? Here Are 5 Delicious Ways Food May Help Calm Your Nerves





Another added, "Maybe this is the reason why I'm slim all throughout my years. For others, I appear as a slow eater, but the truth is, I love enjoying food, and I do it with every bite/chew. Thanks for the realization!"





If you too are guilty of eating too fast or overeating every meal, try this method and share your experience in the comments section.