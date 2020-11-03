Vitamin B3 For Skin Health: 5 Winter Vegetables That Can Protect Your Skin From Harmful UV Rays

These vitamin B3-rich vegetables are easily available during winters

Vitamin B3, also known as Niacin, is one important nutrient in our body that may help promote better digestion, manage diabetes, reduce heart-related risks and more. It is a water-soluble vitamin that travels through blood stream and gets exhausted very often. Hence, constant supply of vitamin B3 is a must for every individual. Besides being good for gut and heart, this vitamin also has a positive effect on our skin health. As per experts, it protects us from sun damage and has anti-ageing effects.





Adding to the benefits, a new study has recently found that increasing consumption of vitamin B3 may help protect our body from severe damages caused by harmful UV rays including non-melanoma skin cancer. The findings were presented at the 29th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) - EADV Virtual.





As per Lara Camillo, a research student from the dermatological unit of AOU universitaria Maggiore della Carita, Novara, Italy, "Our study indicates that increasing the consumption of vitamin B3, which is readily available in the daily diet, will protect the skin from some of the effects of UV exposure, potentially reducing the incidence of non-melanoma skin cancers. However, the protective effect of vitamin B3 is short-acting, so it should be consumed no later than 24 to 48 hours before sun exposure."

Keeping this in mind, we bring you some vitamin B3-rich vegetable options that are easily available during winters. Let's take a look!





Here're 5 Winter Vegetable Options For You:

1. Green Pea- One of the most common winter vegetables, greens pea is loaded with niacin and antioxidants that may reduce the risks of cancer. Alongside, green pea also contains vitamin K, fibre and several other important nutrients that are known to have several health benefits.





2. Sweet Potatoes- Also known as shakarkandi, this root vegetable not only helps you whip up delicious chaat during winters, but also offers several health benefits. It provides you ample amount of vitamin B3 that further promotes healthy skin.





3. Spinach- The benefits of spinach is no secret to the world. It is crunchy, healthy and helps you whip up wholesome dishes anytime you want. Add it to your diet to get a good dose of vitamin B3 on a regular basis.





4. Broccoli- Broccoli is one vitamin-enriched vegetable that can do wonders for your overall mind and body, including boosting skin health.





5. Cabbage- Cabbage is loaded with niacin and helps promote better digestion and metabolism. Include cabbage in your diet and provide your body with essential nutrients for overall wellbeing.







