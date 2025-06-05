Cinnamon Water Benefits: Cinnamon is extensively used in Indian households, either as a whole spice or in powdered form. From curries and sabzis to desserts, this spice enhances flavour and nutritional value. But it's not just whole cinnamon, its water also offers significant health benefits. Many people have started incorporating cinnamon water into their daily routine. It's believed that this simple concoction can improve digestion, manage blood sugar and aid in weight loss. However, confusion often remains about the right time to drink cinnamon water - morning or night? Are you also unsure about this? Let's find out the answer below!

Cinnamon Water In The Morning: Why It Works

Drinking cinnamon water first thing in the morning, preferably on an empty stomach, can help:

1. Kickstart Your Metabolism

If your metabolism is slow, drinking cinnamon water in the morning can help as it helps fasten it. A faster metabolism ensures that your body burns more calories.

2. Flush Out Toxins

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), cinnamon has powerful antioxidant properties, so drinking its water aids in flushing out toxins from the body.

3. Curb Sugar Cravings

Cinnamon also has the ability to manage blood sugar levels, which helps curb sugar cravings. Drinking its water is beneficial for those who tend to reach for something sweet for breakfast.

Cinnamon Water At Night: Is It Better?

Now that you know the benefits of drinking cinnamon water in the morning, let's discover how it can transform your health at night.

1. Aid Digestion

According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, cinnamon has the ability to stimulate digestive enzymes, which is necessary for breaking down food, especially after a heavy dinner.

2. Stabilise Blood Sugar Levels Overnight

A study by NIH states that cinnamon may slow down the breakdown of carbohydrates in the digestive tract, resulting in stabilised blood sugar levels.

3. Soothe The Body

Cinnamon is also rich in anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking it at night can help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially easing pain and providing comfort.

So, What's The Best Time To Drink Cinnamon Water?

It really depends on your health goals. If your aim is to reduce weight or boost your metabolism, then morning is an ideal time to drink cinnamon water. On the other hand, if you wish to manage your blood sugar levels overnight or promote digestion, then night is a great choice. For overall health, you can drink it either in the morning or at night, but keep the quantity moderate.

Who Should Avoid Drinking Cinnamon Water Regularly?

Pregnant women (especially in large amounts)

Those with low blood sugar or on diabetes medications

People on blood thinners

Anyone with liver issues

There's no one-size-fits-all answer to when you should drink cinnamon water. Whether you choose to sip it in the morning, at night, or both, consistency is key to seeing results.