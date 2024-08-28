Unbearable abdominal pain, backache, fatigue, nausea – any person who menstruates knows how uncomfortable periods can be. For many, menstruation can be dreadful and excruciatingly painful. To tackle this, they turn to over-the-counter painkillers, hot water bags, or even a day of rest. But what if there was a natural and delicious way to tackle this uncomfortable feeling? Yes, you have read that right! Of so many natural options out there, the humble pineapple stands out for its amazing benefits. This tropical fruit is not just a delicious addition to your diet but can also keep your menstruation at bay. Read on to learn how pineapples can help during menstruation.





Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Consume Pineapple During Your Period

1. Anti-Inflammatory Properties

One of the best benefits of eating pineapple during your period is that this fruit is packed with bromelain content. Bromelain is a mixture of enzymes that is found in pineapple juice and flesh. While menstruating, inflammation becomes a major cause of pain and discomfort. According to a 2016 research paper published in Biomedical Reports, bromelain has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce menstrual cramps and muscle soreness. So, the next time you are on your cycle, eat pineapple to get relief from menstrual pain.

2. Packed With Vitamin C

We all know vitamin C is important for maintaining a healthy functioning immune system. But did you know pineapples are rich in vitamin C and can help you navigate through your cycle? As per a research paper published in Cureus in 2022, vitamin C or Ascorbic acid may help relieve menstrual pain. Plus, vitamin C can also help strengthen blood vessel walls and reduce heavy menstrual bleeding. So, include pineapples in your diet to make your menstrual days a breeze.

3. Boosts Mood And Reduces Anxiety

You must have experienced severe mood swings and anxiety issues during your menstrual cycle. This is because of the hormonal fluctuations that we feel low and tired. However, pineapple can come to your rescue! This is because pineapple has manganese which, as per reports, can help elevate your mood. Plus, pineapple has tryptophan which is an amino acid known to produce serotonin or the “feel-good” hormone.

4. Reduces Bloating

Bloating and digestive issues are common during menstruation. As mentioned above, pineapple contains bromelain, which not only has anti-inflammatory properties but also helps with digestion. This can help reduce bloating, gas and other uncomfortable digestive issues which we experience during menstruation. Plus, pineapple is high in fibre which helps relieve constipation, another frequent problem faced during menstruation.

5. Supports Iron Absorption

By now, you know that pineapples are rich in vitamin C. According to a 2020 research paper published in JAMA Network Open, vitamin C is the only dietary tissue other than animal tissue that can help in iron absorption. Iron deficiency can be a common concern during menstruation, especially for those who experience heavy periods. The body loses iron with blood, and with it comes weakness and fatigue. So, by including pineapple in your diet, you can help your body absorb more iron from other foods like spinach, lentils, etc. and maintain your energy levels.





