Pasta is one of those dishes that everyone loves. It is quick, comforting, super versatile, creamy, spicy, cheesy, or tossed with just a bit of olive oil and garlic. No matter your mood, there's always a pasta recipe that's perfect. Over the years, it has found significant love in Indian kitchens too. You can find pasta at dinner parties, potlucks, or even cosy soirees. But, one of the most common problems with eating pasta is the bloating and digestive discomfort that comes with it. But, a key point which is often overlooked, might give you better digestion. Yes, you read that right! Experts say not cooking the freshly boiled pasta might keep your digestion smooth! Let's find out why

Here's Why You Should Always Cool Boiled Pasta Before Cooking

Cooling boiled pasta before cooking is an amazing practice if you want your dish to be weight-loss and gut-friendly. As per nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, boil and cool the pasta for 7-8 hours. When you cool the pasta after cooking it actually increases resistant starch, which acts as a food for your gut bacteria. This makes it perfect for your gut health and bowel movements.

Not just that, resistant starch present in the cooled pasta can reduce its calories by up to 30 to 50 per cent, increasing the fibre content and hence making it a great food for those who have diabetes or trying to lose weight.

Can You Eat Pasta On A Weight Loss Diet?

Pasta lovers rejoice! Why? Because eating pasta may help you those extra kilos. As per nutritionist Emm Beckett from the University of Newcastle, "Studies have shown that people lose more weight when their diet includes pasta on a daily basis." Our bodies need a certain amount of macronutrients like protein, carbohydrates, and fats daily to keep going. Adding to this, nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora said, "No food group is good or bad; moderation is the key. A balanced approach to eating and energy expenditure is critical."





5 Mistakes To Avoid While Cooking Pasta

1. Overcooking Pasta

You might find it hard to believe but just a minute of less cooking time could make all the difference to the pasta. Let the pasta be slightly under-done so that it cooks the rest when you mix it with the sauces.

2. Not Stirring It Frequently

Boiling pasta can be a tricky job. While boiling the pasta, keep stirring it every now and then to prevent the pasta from sticking together.

3. Adding Olive Oil To The Pasta

You shouldn't add oil to your pasta water as it might turn out to be counterproductive. It'll make your pasta too oily and make the sauce slip.

4. Not Adding Enough Salt

Salt is a very important part of your pasta. Make sure to add salt to your pasta water to properly season the pasta.

5. Rinsing The Pasta After Boiling

Rinsing the pasta in water after boiling is an absolute no. The natural starches and salts should be allowed to stick to the pasta and rinsing it strips it away.





