Most of us try to be as efficient as possible in the kitchen. We stretch our ingredients, make the most of leftovers, and minimise waste. When it comes to cooking oils, many of us strain and save the leftover deep-fry oil for another use without a second thought. After all, oil is expensive and throwing it away after just one use seems wasteful. But have you ever wondered what happens to oil when it is heated repeatedly? That crispy, golden, deep-fried texture may be delicious, but it comes with a significant health cost. If you reuse cooking oil after deep frying, this article is for you. Here is what experts have to say on the matter.





Why You Should Avoid Reusing Deep-Fried Food Oil

According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, reusing deep-fried food oils should be avoided as they become rancid and high in free radicals. This makes them extremely high in trans fats, which can be harmful to your heart and overall health.

Why Is Reused Oil Harmful?

When oil is exposed to high temperatures during deep frying, healthy liquid fats undergo a process called hydrogenation, turning them into unhealthy solid trans fats. Trans fats are known to increase cholesterol levels and contribute to heart blockages and cardiovascular diseases.





Sudhakar also highlights that commercially fried food is often cooked in oil that has been reused multiple times, significantly increasing the risks associated with trans fats and oxidised compounds. This is one of the key reasons why regularly consuming deep-fried food from outside can negatively impact heart health.

Can You Reuse Deep-Fried Oil Safely?

While deep-fried foods can be tempting, reusing leftover oil for cooking is not recommended. However, if you still choose to reuse oil, experts suggest a few precautions to minimise harm:

Use moderate heat: Deep frying on a medium flame instead of high heat reduces the degradation of oil.

Limit reuse: Do not use the same oil repeatedly. Dispose of it after one or two uses.

Use for tempering: Instead of frying, you can use leftover oil for tempering dishes like curries or dals.

Oils You Should Avoid for Deep Frying

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi advises against using certain oils for deep frying, as they break down at high temperatures and produce harmful compounds.

1. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in antioxidants like polyphenols and vitamin E, making it a healthy choice for low-heat cooking. However, due to its low smoke point, it is not suitable for deep frying. When exposed to high heat, it degrades and releases harmful byproducts.

2. Seed Oils (Sunflower, Soybean, and Canola Oils)

Seed oils, including sunflower, soybean, and canola, contain high amounts of polyunsaturated fats, which oxidise quickly at high temperatures. Oxidised oils produce free radicals, increasing the risk of inflammation, heart disease, and other chronic health conditions.





Now that you know how reusing oil can affect your health, make conscious choices about your cooking habits. Opt for healthier oils and avoid repeated use to protect your heart and overall well-being.