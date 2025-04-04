Come summer, and we look for cooling food options to soothe ourselves from within. Curd, a kitchen staple across India, makes a great food choice to beat the sweltering heat. It is enriched with probiotics, protein and various vitamins and minerals, and can be consumed in multiple forms. Have it as is, whip it with rice or prepare lassi and chaas, options are many, leaving you spoilt for choice. But did you know, the high temperature outside can decrease the shelf life of curd, turning it sour or watery if not stored properly. In this article, we will walk you through some effective ways to store curd in summer to extend its shelf life. Let's get going.





Why Does Curd Tend To Spoil Faster In Summer?

1. Increased Bacterial Activity:

Bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Streptococcus are responsible for fermenting milk into curd. But did you know, they can also lead to spoilage when left at room temperature for long? The high temperature in summer makes it an ideal breeding ground for harmful bacteria, leading to sourness, curdling, or mold growth.

2. Over Fermentation:

The hot weather speeds up the fermentation process. When curd is left unattended at room temperature for a long time, it turns sour or watery. This is particularly common when curd is made at home and not immediately refrigerated.

3. Whey Separation:

In warmer conditions, curd tends to separate into its solid and liquid parts more quickly. The liquid portion, called whey, can give curd a watery, runny texture, making the curd spoil faster.

4. Humid Climate:

Summer is often associated with higher humidity, which can also speed up the spoiling process of curd. Moisture in the air can promote the growth of bacteria and mold, developing an off smell.

6. Improper Storage:

If curd is not stored in a cool place, its shelf life drastically decreases in hot weather. Without refrigeration, the curd can spoil within hours as bacteria multiply due to the heat.





Homemade Curd Vs Store-Bought Curd: Which One Is Better?

Homemade Curd:

Nutritionist Amita Gadre highlights that homemade curd is a winner when it comes to freshness and nutrition. It's full of live probiotics, especially if you eat it within a day or two of making it. Moreover, unlike store-bought curd, it doesn't contain any preservatives or additives. And let's be honest - making curd at home is much more affordable if you enjoy it every day.

Store-Bought Curd:

Store-bought curd is all about convenience. Whether you're after Greek yogurt, low-fat options, or high-protein varieties, there's something for everyone. It also offers a consistent taste and texture every time. It is the perfect solution for those busy days when making curd at home feels like too much of a hassle. However, Nutritionist Amita Gadre suggests checking the ingredients for "lactobacilli culture" and picking options with no more than five grams of added sugar. Also, don't forget to check the expiry date.





7 Smart Ways To Store Curd In Summer And Keep It Fresh For Long:

1. Choose The Right Container:

The first step to preserving your curd is selecting the right container. Glass or ceramic containers are ideal for storing curd as they are non-reactive and help maintain the freshness.

2. Refrigerate At The Right Time:

Do not leave the curd unattended for long. Once fermented, refrigerate it in no time to prevent bacterial growth and spoilage.

3. Avoid Contamination:

Store and serve curd with clean and dry utensils. Curd is sensitive and can easily get contaminated, leading to bacterial growth. This is a simple but crucial step to ensure your curd stays fresh longer.

4. Add Salt:

Did you know, a pinch of salt can work wonders? You read that right. It not only enhances the flavours but also acts as a preservative, preventing bacterial growth. However, make sure not to overdo it - just a little will do the trick.

5. Carry In Insulated Containers:

If you plan to take curd to work, we suggest carrying it in an insulated container. This will help keep the curd cool and prevent it from spoiling. You might also consider carrying ice bags if you are on the roads for more than a few hours.

6. Monitor Expiry Dates and Rotate Stock

Even with perfect storage practices, curd has a limited shelf life. If you are storing store-bought curd, make sure you keep checking its expiry date. This reduces waste and ensures you are always enjoying the freshest curd possible.

The Takeaway:

The summer season can be harsh, but with the right storage technique, you can keep curd fresh and creamy for a long time. Click here to learn how to make curd at home.