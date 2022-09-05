Monday is here and we have already started missing the fun we had over the weekend. Since we are back at work, there are so many things to do. Office work, college work, household chores and more. Amid our bustling schedule, we often forget to eat our breakfast. Skipping breakfast can really be harmful to one's health, especially if you are on a weight loss diet. If you skip the first meal of the day, you tend to eat more during lunch which may result in weight gain, obesity and more such health-related problems. So, skipping breakfast is never an option. Here we bring you one recipe that takes only a few minutes to get ready and is also very easy to make. It is called Sooji Balls.





As the name suggests, this recipe is made of sooji (semolina) and is mixed with a host of spices and then it is formed into tiny balls. The best part about this recipe is, it is steamed instead of frying. Hence, making it healthier. This recipe is shared by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria on her Instagram page. For the complete recipe, take a look below.

Sooji Balls Recipe: How To Make Sooji Balls For Breakfast:

To begin with the recipe, heat oil in a non-stick kadhai, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, grated ginger, and finely chopped green chillies. Sauté for a minute or two.

Add water and then add semolina. Mix until well combined. Once done, take a small portion of the dough. Make tiny balls by using your palm.





Then steam them for 5-6 minutes. For the detailed step-by-step recipe, watch the video below.





Try this quick and healthy recipe as your next weekday breakfast and let us know how it turned out in the comments below.