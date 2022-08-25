Sandwich is loved universally. It is one comfort food that can easily be made and enjoyed anytime of the day. The best part is, sandwich doesn't follow any specific recipe. You can literally go as creative as you want. Throw in whatever you feel like between two slices of breads and indulge. From a simple cheese sandwich to the most exotic ones - we can go as experimental as we want. In India, we get a wide range of desi sandwiches that taste oh-so-delicious. We recently came across one such desi sandwich recipe that won our instantly. Hence, we thought of sharing it with you. It's spicy aloo masala sandwich.





This dish is spicy, flavourful and needs no fuss of grilling. And the best part is, you can make it in less than 15 minutes and enjoy. We suggest, try it as a snack, along with a hot cup of masala chai. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's take a look at the recipe.

How To Make Spicy Aloo Masala Sandwich:

To make this sandwich, we need oil, mustard seeds, jeera, chopped onion, chopped green chilli, chopped carrot, chopped capsicum, haldi, boiled and crushed potato, red chilli powder, red chilli flakes, chaat masala, garam masala and and of course, sandwich bread.





Now, heat oil in a pan and saute all the ingredients together and add boiled and crushed potatoes in it. Mix everything well and create a stuffing. Take two bread slices, spread chutney on both and add adequate stuffing. Spread butter on the breads and toast the sandwich until it turns brown. Sounds delicious; right?

Alongside, Parul also shared the recipes of the red and green chutneys she used for the sandwich.

Watch the detailed recipe video of aloo masala sandwich and the chutneys below:

Now that you have the recipe, we suggest, try it today and indulge. For more such sandwich recipes, click here.





Happy snacking, everyone!