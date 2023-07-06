Crispy thread paneer is a mouthwatering and impressive Desi Chinese starter that you can now recreate in the comfort of your home. Whether you're a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, the irresistible options in Desi Chinese cuisine never disappoint. Many enthusiasts love to experiment with Desi Chinese flavours and create new, delectable treats. One such all-time favourite is crispy thread paneer, which consists of spicy pieces of paneer covered in beautifully crisp 'threads' of noodles. To help you achieve that restaurant-style treat at home, we've compiled a list of suggestions below.

Also Read: 7 Delicious Indo-Chinese Snacks That Spell Indulgence

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Restaurant-style Crispy Thread Paneer At Home:

Tip 1: Select the right type of paneer

You need firm and thick paneer for this starter. Photo Credit: iStock

Avoid using soft malai paneer for this appetiser. You need a paneer with a thick and firm consistency. Unlike pakoras, the paneer is not coated with a runny batter here. Instead, the pieces are weighed down by the thick coating and need to retain their shape.

Tip 2: Ensure your marinade is thick

The marinade for the paneer pieces consists of a combination of spices and sauces. As there are liquid ingredients involved, the marinade must be thick, not runny. Otherwise, coating the pieces properly will become a problem. You can also place the cut paneer slices on absorbent paper before marinating them to remove excess moisture.

Tip 3: Add corn flour or rice flour to the marinade

Corn flour or rice flour can thicken the marinade and help bind the coating to the paneer pieces. Unlike many other fried snacks, a slurry is not necessary here, as it may affect the consistency of the marinade. Once you add the paneer pieces, let them marinate for around 10-15 minutes.

Tip 4: Use a noodle coating or other ready-made alternatives

Add oil and salt while boiling the noodles for the coating. Photo Credit: iStock

Cooked noodles are the most popular choice for coating threaded paneer. When boiling them, add a little salt and approximately one tablespoon of oil to prevent stickiness and make it easier to roll the paneer in them. If you don't have or want noodles, you can use ready-made spring roll sheets, wonton sheets, or thin samosa pattis as substitutes. These alternatives don't require any prior cooking - simply cut them into thin strips resembling noodles and keep them ready. They are also relatively lighter than the classic option.

Tip 5: Ensure the oil is hot enough for deep-frying

Heat the oil over a medium flame for deep-frying the coated paneer pieces, as you would for pakoras. However, avoid adding them too early. Wait for the oil to become sufficiently hot. Adding them too soon may lead to excess oil absorption, resulting in a soggy appetizer. On the other hand, be cautious not to let them burn. Remember, the paneer inside doesn't need to be cooked. As soon as you see the coating turn lightly golden brown and crispy, remove the fried treats from the oil and place them on a rack or absorbent paper. Serve immediately while they are still perfectly crisp and hot.





Also Read: Cooking Tips: Easy Tips To Make Restaurant-Style Paneer Tikka

Quick and Easy Recipe for Threaded Paneer:

In this version, a simple marinade is used for the paneer. It consists of red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, tomato ketchup, soy sauce chaat masala, and corn flour. Adjust the spice level according to your preference. Rice noodles are used for the coating, but you can also choose to use regular or Hakka noodles. For a detailed recipe on how to make Crispy Thread Paneer, click here.





If you're interested in trying the non-vegetarian version, you can find the recipe for Crispy Thread Chicken here.

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Paneer Khurchan