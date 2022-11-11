The weekend is almost here and so is the time to wrap up all our work and relax. Let's agree, we all look forward to spending weekends in our own ways. Some enjoy going out and partying with friends, while others like to keep it low and relax at home. Whatever you choose, food has an important role to play in both cases. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that weekend without yummy indulgences seems absolutely incomplete. And if you are a food enthusiast like us, then you too love experimenting with different cuisines in your kitchen. Weekends evoke the chef in us, leading you to several unique creations. Hence, we are in constant search of recipes to recreate during the weekends.





During the search, we recently came across two such recipes that amused us to the core. Both were fried, flavourful and made with hearty idlis. You heard us. These fried idlis are easy to make, decadent and can help you give a makeover to the leftover idlis from your last meal. Sounds interesting; isn't it? So, without further ado, let's give these fried idlis a look.





Also Read: Spicy Idli Recipe: A Quick Snack You Can Make With Leftover Idlis In 2 Minutes

Fried Idli Recipe 1: How To Make Crispy Idli:

A perfect alternative to French fries, here you need to cut idlis into long slices and deep fry them. Then, prepare a spice mix using red chilli, pepper, salt and chaat masala. Add the masala to the fried idlis and toss. Finally, garnish with curry leaves and serve hot with chutneys.





Click here for the detailed crispy idli recipe.

Fried Idli Recipe 2: How To Make Chilli Idli:

For this recipe too, cut the idlis into the desired shape. Then make a thin batter by mixing cornstarch, maida, salt, pepper and ginger-garlic paste. Coat the idli pieces and fry well until the idlis turn crispy golden.





Next, heat oil in a pan and add finely chopped garlic, green chilli and onion and fry everything. Then add capsicum, black pepper and salt to it. Then, add red chilli sauce, ketchup, vinegar and soy sauce and cook for some time. Add some cornstarch liquid to it and mix.





Finally, add the fried idlis to the gravy and mix everything well. Garnish with spring onions and serve hot.





Click here for the detailed recipe for chilli idli.





Prepare both the fried idli versions this weekend and treat your friends and family. Happy weekend, everyone!