As winter prepares to leave, it brings with it the last few days of snug evenings and comforting cravings. This is the perfect time to enjoy warm dishes that make the season so special. Winter recipes have a way of turning simple ingredients into soulful meals that soothe and satisfy. From rich broths to spiced drinks and hearty Indian classics, you'll find a winter recipe for every craving. These dishes make the most of seasonal ingredients and offer the comforting feeling that winter food is known for. So, don't delay. Make the most of this fleeting chill and relish these cosy recipes before the season ends.

Here Are 7 Must-Try Cosy Winter Dishes

1. Murgh Zaffrani Shorba

This aromatic chicken broth is infused with saffron, giving it a delicate yet luxurious flavour. Its light texture and gentle spices make it perfect for a warm evening starter. It's an ideal choice when you want something flavourful without feeling too heavy. Click here for the recipe.





2. Ragi Soup

Made with nutrient-rich ragi, this soup is wholesome, earthy and ideal for chilly nights. Its creamy consistency pairs well with subtle spices that elevate its flavour. A nourishing option for those seeking a healthy winter bowl. It's especially satisfying when paired with crusty bread or a simple salad. Find the full recipe here.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Masala Chai Eggnog

A delightful fusion of traditional masala chai and creamy eggnog, this drink is warm, aromatic and indulgent. It combines the richness of milk with winter spices for a festive twist. Ideal for cosy evenings when you want something soothing yet special. It's the perfect beverage to unwind with after a long winter day. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Punjabi-Style Gud Ka Halwa

Prepared with jaggery, semolina, and ghee, this halwa is a winter favourite known for its deep caramel notes. It's rich, warming, and perfect for satisfying sweet cravings on cold days. Best enjoyed fresh and hot off the flame. Once you try it out, you'll want to make it again and again. Find the full recipe here.

5. Saag Paneer

A nourishing dish made from seasonal greens and soft paneer, this winter classic is both hearty and wholesome. Its creamy texture and earthy flavour make it deeply comforting. Pair it with makki ki roti for an authentic seasonal experience. It's a timeless winter staple that never fails to warm the soul. Click here for the complete recipe.

6. Anjeer Halwa

This rich and flavourful halwa is made using figs, giving it a naturally sweet and earthy taste. It blends beautifully with ghee, nuts, and warm spices, making it a perfect winter dessert. The dish feels indulgent yet wholesome, offering both warmth and nourishment. Do give it a try! Find the full recipe here.





7. Paya Shorba

A slow-cooked broth made from lamb trotters, this shorba is rich in flavour and nourishment. The spices create a warming depth that makes it ideal for cold nights. A must-try for those who love hearty, traditional winter soups. It's incredibly satisfying and feels like a warm hug in a bowl. Click here for the complete recipe.





So, which of these winter season recipes are you planning to make while the season lasts? Tell us in the comments below!