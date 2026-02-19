Dubai is known for its shining skyline and luxurious attractions, but its food scene is just as remarkable. From Michelin-starred restaurants to small neighbourhood cafes, the city offers a mix of dishes that reflect its diverse cultures. Whether you enjoy classic Middle Eastern food or international cuisines made with style, Dubai has something for every taste. The best part is that good food is always nearby, no matter where you are in the city. If you are planning a visit, here are some must-try places that show the real flavours of Dubai.

Here Are 7 Must-Visit Restaurants And Food Joints In Dubai:

1. Al Ustad Special Kabab, Bur Dubai

A long-time favourite among locals and travellers, Al Ustad Special Kabab is known for its flavourful Iranian dishes served in a relaxed, old-Dubai setting. The kebabs are tender, well-marinated and cooked to perfection, while the quirky interiors filled with photographs add to its charm. This is the place to enjoy hearty comfort food without the formality of upscale dining.





Also Read: How To Make Iffa Chicken: The Creamy Dubai Dish Taking Over The Internet

2. Arabian Tea House, Al Fahidi

For a peaceful meal in the heart of the historic district, Arabian Tea House is an ideal choice. With white-and-blue decor and a breezy courtyard, it offers an authentic Emirati menu paired with fragrant teas. The atmosphere is calm and inviting, giving visitors a chance to slow down and experience traditional flavours in a beautiful setting.

3. Ravi Restaurant, Satwa

Ravi is a Dubai institution and a much-loved stop for Pakistani street-style food. Known for its rich curries, grills and generous portions, the restaurant attracts people from all walks of life. It is lively, affordable and packed with flavour, making it a must-visit for those who enjoy simple food cooked with expertise.



4. Zuma, DIFC

Zuma is one of Dubai's most celebrated dining spots, offering contemporary Japanese cuisine in a stylish environment. The menu features expertly crafted sushi, robata dishes and bold signature creations that reflect the restaurant's global reputation. Its refined atmosphere makes it perfect for special occasions or a memorable evening out.



5. Bu Qtair, Jumeirah

What began as a small shack near the beach has become one of Dubai's most iconic seafood spots. Bu Qtair offers no-fuss dining with fresh fish, simple marinades and homely sides, all cooked with remarkable consistency. The charm lies in its straightforward approach, which lets the flavours speak for themselves.

6. The Dubai Mall Food Hall, Downtown

For travellers who want variety under one roof, the food hall at The Dubai Mall offers an impressive range of global cuisines. From gourmet burgers and Asian bowls to desserts and artisanal coffee, there is something to satisfy every craving. The convenient location also makes it a perfect stop during a day of sightseeing.





Also Read: After Canada, Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe Debuts In Dubai

7. Al Mallah, Al Satwa and Jumeirah

Al Mallah is famous for its shawarmas, fresh juices and Lebanese street food that keeps people coming back. The atmosphere is lively, and the dishes are consistently delicious, making it a great choice for a quick bite. It is especially popular at night when the outdoor seating comes alive.





Dubai's food scene is always growing, but these places stay popular because of their real flavours and memorable meals.